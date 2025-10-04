SuperOne Pilot Proves Fan Economy at Scale: 5 Million Games in 7 Months, Viral Growth, $100 ARPU

Football is the world’s largest passion but no platform owns it. SuperOne changes that with an always-on experience built for fans, clubs, stars & brands.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperOne, the dedicated fan engagement platform “owning the digital economy of football,” today announced results from its seven-month pilot game, confirming powerful engagement, virality, and monetization across football fandoms worldwide.Football is the world’s largest passion - but no platform owns it. SuperOne changes that with a competitive, always-on experience built for fans, clubs, stars, and brands.Pilot HighlightsStickiness validated: 30,000 pilot gamers played over 5,000,000 gamesRetention validated: Core fans played 3 hours every dayVirality validated: core fans referred 30 new fans per monthMonetization validated: Annual ARPU $100; with future ad lift to $200Success was driven by rewards at scale - 50,000 weekly cash prizes and 1.4 million real-time payouts during the pilot.“We were all surprised by the level of engagement and virality. Fans didn’t just play; they brought their friends, family, and communities with them. That’s when we knew we had something special, a platform that turns fandom into a movement.” says Andreas Christensen, Founder of SuperOne.How the Game WorksA fast, competitive format built for repeat play and sharing:Battle Royale - Last Fan StandingSwipe to win with thematic triviaFootball Fandoms featuring top clubsMultiplayer rounds starting every minutePrize leaderboards: hourly, daily, weeklyThe pilot validated stickiness across engagement, retention, and virality, driven by real-time rewards and simple mechanics that keep fans competing, returning, and inviting others.Changing the Game: Next PhaseSuperOne is poised to scale globally, with Germany as the launchpad for the next growth phase. Clubs, brands, and partners can tap into a platform where fans are active, competitive, and eager to share—and where first-party fan data enables better targeting, higher ARPU, and premium ad performance.Founder Andreas Christensen added:“We’re building more than a game. We’re creating a global movement where fans compete, connect, and celebrate the sport they love - and where every swipe brings them closer to glory. The pilot was just the beginning. Now, it’s time to change the game worldwide.”About SuperOneSuperOne - founded by Norwegian technology entrpreneur Andreas Christensen - is building the world’s digital home for football: an always-on platform where fans compete, connect, and get rewarded. With a bold, AI, and data-led roadmap, SuperOne is targeting one billion fans by 2030, scaling esports-style trivia battles, real-time rewards, and club- and creator-driven communities across global markets. By uniting fans, clubs, stars, and brands in a single gamified economy, SuperOne turns passion into participation - and participation into value - delivering superior engagement, monetization, and measurable outcomes at worldwide scale.Media Contact:media@super.one | super.one

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.