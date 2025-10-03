Aprios Expands Medical Manufacturing Capabilities with New Certified Clean Room in Vista, California

An Aprios technician performs a precision inspection of a medical device component inside the newly certified ISO Class 8 Clean Room in Vista, CA.

New ISO Class 8 Clean Room in Vista expands Aprios’ injection molding capacity for medical device manufacturers in California.

The certification of our Vista Clean Room represents another important milestone in Aprios’ ongoing growth strategy” — Alex Danzberger, CEO of Aprios Custom MFG

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aprios Custom MFG proudly announces the certification and launch of its new Class 8 ISO Clean Room at its Vista, California facility. Certified on July 24, this new addition significantly expands Aprios’ capacity to serve the medical device industry with precision injection molding capabilities.

The Vista Clean Room is equipped with five brand new JSW electric presses and is fully compliant with ISO 13485 standards and FDA registration requirements. This investment reflects Aprios’ long-term strategic focus on the growing medical device sector in California and strengthens the company’s ability to deliver high-quality, clean room–molded components.

"The certification of our Vista Clean Room represents another important milestone in Aprios’ ongoing growth strategy," said Alex Danzberger, CEO of Aprios Custom MFG. "By investing in clean room molding capacity, we’re strengthening our commitment to our medical device customers and the California market to provide essential domestic resources to support their increasingly complex supply chain challenges."

This marks Aprios’ third certified Clean Room, but the first at the Vista, CA location. The expansion is designed to provide medical device companies with faster lead times, local supply chain options, and increased capacity for critical projects.

"Medical device innovation is thriving in California, and Aprios is proud to be a partner in that growth," said Les Middleton, VP of Sales & Marketing at Aprios Custom MFG. "Our new Clean Room in Vista allows us to better support our customers with the highest standards of precision injection molding, while creating new opportunities for collaboration on life-changing products."

The Vista Clean Room is now fully operational and available for new projects. Aprios invites prospective customers to schedule tours and explore how the facility can support their medical manufacturing needs.

About Aprios Custom MFG

Aprios Custom MFG is a leading provider of injection molding and additive manufacturing solutions, serving medical device and advanced manufacturing industries from locations in Minneapolis, MN as well as Vista, CA. With a focus on quality, flexibility, and thoughtful partnerships, Aprios helps customers accelerate innovation while mitigating risk through robust supply chain and manufacturing solutions.

Media Contact:

Nick Erickson

Marketing Manager

Aprios Custom MFG

nerickson@aprios.com | 763-291-0119

www.aprios.com

Sales Contact:

Less Middleton

Vice President – Sales

LMiddleton@aprios.com/

