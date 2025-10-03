GenomicMD Launches Integrated Risk Assessment for Coronary Artery Disease to Enhance Cardiovascular Precision Medicine

GenomicMD Logo

Innovative Genomic Lab-Developed Test Analyzes Millions of Variants to Identify up to 30x More At-Risk Patients Than Traditional Genetic Testing

Our innovative approach provides deeper insights by harnessing genomic data to identify individuals at heightened risk, even long before symptoms arise.” — Jason Lobel

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenomicMD, a pioneering CLIA/CAP-accredited laboratory, is proud to announce the launch of its Integrated Risk Assessment for Coronary Artery Disease (iCAD), a groundbreaking new test designed to transform cardiovascular disease risk prediction. This laboratory-developed test (LDT) combines polygenic and monogenic risk testing, merging modern genomic methods with traditional genetic testing strategies to provide an unparalleled evaluation of predisposition to heart disease.With heart disease remaining the leading cause of death globally, early detection and precise risk assessment are critical. GenomicMD’s iCAD delivers a dual-layered approach. It identifies rare pathogenic mutations in genes associated with Familial Hypercholesterolemia (APOB, LDLR, LDLRAP1, and PCSK9) while incorporating a polygenic risk modifier derived from millions of common genetic variants. This integrated methodology provides physicians with a more comprehensive understanding of a patient’s genetic predisposition, enabling proactive, personalized prevention strategies. As a result, the iCAD test can identify up to 30x more patients at risk for CAD than traditional monogenic testing for Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH).The original polygenic test on which the new test is based was created via a collaboration with the Chicago-area health system, Endeavor Health. That test grew from research led by Endeavor Health’s Dr. Arman Qamar, Interventional Cardiologist and Director of the Center for Cardiovascular Personalized Medicine, and Dr. Jianfeng Xu, Vice President of Translational and Genomic Research.“Traditional heart disease risk assessments rely primarily on clinical factors and potentially inaccurate reporting of family history,” said Jason Lobel, CEO of GenomicMD. “Our innovative approach provides deeper insights by harnessing genomic data to identify individuals at heightened risk, even long before symptoms arise. Our test complements existing risk stratification methods such as Pooled Cohort Equations, ASCVD models, and coronary artery calcium scans. We have seen many patients, especially women, whose results demonstrate increased risk and who had no known clinical risk factors, similar to Sarah Casalan , who learned of her genomic predisposition only after surviving a heart attack.GenomicMD’s Integrated Risk Assessment is designed for primary care, preventive cardiology, and interventional situations to identify revascularization risk. Today, the iCAD test is available in our web-based provider portal at http://provider.genomicmd.com/ , along with integrated risk assessments for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and venous thromboembolism. Clinicians can register and order within a few clicks after verifying their NPI number. The test is done in partnership with Broad Clinical Labs' state-of-the-art CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.This launch marks a major milestone in GenomicMD’s efforts to redefine cardiovascular risk assessment through cutting-edge genomics. By leveraging the power of precision medicine, the company is committed to helping individuals and healthcare professionals take proactive steps toward preventing heart disease before it strikes. Lobel said, “This is the first of many integrated risk assessments we are launching in 2025, and we look forward to partnering with leading cardiologists to enhance these panels.” The iCAD test builds on foundational research demonstrating that a patient’s polygenic background modifies the penetrance of single-gene genetic mutations for tier 1 genomic conditions (Fahed, A. et al. (2020, August 20). Polygenic background modifies penetrance of monogenic variants for tier 1 genomic conditions. Nature Communications. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32820175/ For more information about GenomicMD’s Integrated Risk Assessment for Coronary Artery Disease (iCAD), visit www.genomicmd.com or contact support@genomicmd.com. GenomicMD will showcase its new products at the Rush Cardio-Oncology symposium, FMX, and other upcoming conferences.About GenomicMDGenomicMD is a leading clinical-grade genomics laboratory dedicated to advancing precision medicine through innovative genomic testing solutions. The company offers clinical-grade tests that enable early detection and prevention of major common diseases. With a commitment to scientific excellence, patient care, and cutting-edge research, GenomicMD is at the forefront of genomic-driven healthcare. GenomicMD was the first to implement a standalone PRS screening in a major health system at Endeavor Health in January 2024 and is now collaborating with some of the most preeminent US healthcare systems.

