New Book “CLICKING” Redefines Team Building for Today’s Leaders

CLICKING by Daria Rudnik—A Team Building Strategy for Overloaded Leaders Who Want Stronger Team Trust, Better Results, and More Time

From war zones to boardrooms—how one global coach’s journey reveals a new model for leadership in a disrupted world

If you're ready to move beyond burnout and build a truly resilient team, 'CLICKING' is your roadmap.” — Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, Bestselling Author of Never Go With Your Gut

NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where hybrid work, rapid change, and constant crises have become the new normal, traditional “heroic leadership” models are breaking down. In CLICKING , Team Architect and Leadership Coach Daria Rudnik draws on more than 15 years of global experience—from fast-scaling startups to Fortune 500 corporations—to introduce a bold alternative: an era of empowered teams, not bosses.“The era of heroic leadership is gone. Now it’s time for empowered teams,” says Rudnik.Having led cultural transformations, supported mergers and acquisitions, and established international offices across multiple continents, Rudnik has witnessed how organizations struggle when leadership depends on individual heroics rather than collective trust.After navigating wars, pandemics, relocations, and global financial crises, she understands what enables leaders and teams to adapt, stay connected, and perform under pressure. With the next wave of disruption already emerging through artificial intelligence, the five pillars outlined in CLICKING will help teams collaborate with AI more effectively—balancing machine efficiency with human insight.The CLICK model distills Rudnik’s work into a practical five-phase framework that helps overburdened leaders shift from control to empowerment:Clear Purpose: Define why the team exists—and what drives it.Linking Connections: Build trust that fuels collaboration.Integrated Work: Create processes that foster autonomy and accountability.Collaborative Decisions: Empower teams to act without top-down control.Knowledge Sharing: Encourage a culture where feedback and learning flow freely.“The global upheaval of the past decade has exposed the limits of top-down command,” Rudnik explains. “Leaders who want sustainable performance must design systems where teams can think, decide, and grow together.”In the AI era, the leaders who thrive won’t be those who control tasks, but those who build self-sufficient teams that think critically, learn continuously, and collaborate with AI without losing their human judgment.Backed by real-world examples from diverse industries and regions, CLICKING provides a clear playbook for leaders seeking to transform the way their teams operate—building trust, resilience, and performance in the process.About the Author:Daria Rudnik is a Leadership and Team Coach who has lived and worked in the United States, Russia, and Israel, supporting clients across six continents. She has guided organizations through large-scale transformations, coached executives during M&A integrations, and helped leaders strengthen collaboration in volatile environments.Rudnik is also the founder of AIDRA, an AI-powered coaching platform that helps leaders make better, values-aligned decisions. Her philosophy: leadership is not about authority—it’s about creating conditions for teams to do their best work.CLICKING, published by Thin Leaf Press, is available now at major retailers in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

