KhetiBuddy Unveils Verdnt, the Software Helping Agri-Businesses Turn Farm Data Into Growth

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KhetiBuddy today unveiled Verdnt , the new name and brand identity for the agriculture software company’s global operations. The identity reflects its mission to help agri-businesses make smarter, more sustainable decisions from their data.Agri-businesses today deal with fragmented data, rising pressure to prove sustainability, and supply chains that demand traceability. Leaders and growers often struggle to connect the dots and make informed decisions.Verdnt is the software platform that brings farm, supply chain, and business operations data together, turning it into actionable insights with measurable impact.Inspired by verdant, meaning lush, green, and full of life, Verdnt signals growth and sustainability in agriculture for a greener, more resilient tomorrow. The unique spelling adds a distinctive feel, capturing our expanding presence as a technology company in Canada, the U.S., and beyond.“This isn’t just a new logo or a new name – it’s about delivering on a promise to our customers,” said Vinay Nair, Founder & CEO Khetibuddy Agritech. “By evolving from KhetiBuddy to Verdnt, we’re doubling down on our commitment to turn fragmented farm data into clear, enterprise grade insights. We’re building on a strong foundation in India and, with successful pilots now underway across North America, our immediate focus is to scale here while we continue to invest in and grow our presence in India.”Through its enterprise SaaS platform, Verdnt enables customers to collect and integrate agriculture data from tractors, sensors, satellites, weather stations, and mobile applications. It connects the entire crop cycle in one secure system from pre-sowing to post-harvest. Whether the goal is to improve productivity, deliver supply chain traceability, or measure carbon and sustainability, Verdnt provides the technology to make it possible.Verdnt is the culmination of almost two years of engaging with North American stakeholders and potential customers, leveraging critical insights and incorporating their feedback into making our platform even more powerful, yet locally relevant” said Dev Das, Co-Founder & COO. Verdnt’s integrated data platform is truly unique, and positions us to contribute towards making agriculture more resilient, sustainable and profitable here in Canada and globally.About VerdntVerdnt is the software platform for agri-businesses and the new name for Khetibuddy’s global operations. It translates disconnected farm and supply chain data into actionable insights that drive smarter decision-making, sustainability, and profitable growth. From farms to food brands and enterprises to policymakers, Verdnt connects every part of the agri-value chain with one unified, secure software platform. Learn more at www.verdnt.ag Media Contact:Amit Patilmedia@verdnt.ag

