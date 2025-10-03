‘Rhinestone Cowgirl’ Olivia Harms Signs With She Laughs Media Ahead of National Television Debut

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent traditional country artist Olivia Harms has signed on with She Laughs Media for public relations representation. Rooted in Oregon’s western heritage, Harms will step onto the national stage this fall as part of “The Road,” the new music competition series premiering Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8 PM/CT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.Growing up on her family’s 150-year-old ranch in Canby, Oregon, she reflects decades of tradition and a lifetime immersed in music. Her mother, Joni Harms, is a member of the Western Music Hall of Fame, and yet Olivia has carved her own lane in traditional country.“Olivia's journey is nothing short of inspiring," says She Laughs Media Founder & CEO Krista Dykes. "We're thrilled to help share her story with the world and believe audiences everywhere will connect with her music and undeniable spirit.”After years of grassroots touring — from hauling her guitar across the western U.S. to living out of a travel trailer while booking her own shows — Harms is ready to share her music with a national audience.Following a brief time in Nashville, she now calls Northern California home and continues her extensive touring schedule this fall with over 60 shows booked, spanning intimate dancehalls, rodeos, and festivals. Find tour dates and music at www.oliviaharms.com Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2PNEP3ynD0ovIWge3lrh7v?si=GbFs-sWnTdqcALP0QNsqxA Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/olivia-harms/1534397214 About Olivia HarmsOlivia Harms has created her own “Rhinestone Cowgirl” sound, blending Texas, Bakersfield, and Nashville country. As the daughter of Western Music Hall of Fame member Joni Harms, Olivia debuted onstage at two days old. She was named in COWGIRL magazine’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2022 and won Singer of the Year during the First Annual Women of the West Gala in June of 2022. The Country Music Artists Association of Texas announced her as 2024’s Cowboy Western Artist. She grew up on her family's 150-year-old ranch in Canby, Oregon and, while maintaining a rigorous touring schedule, resides in Northern California.About She Laughs MediaFounded by award-winning publicist Krista Dykes, She Laughs Media is a boutique publicity firm specializing in authentic storytelling and strategic media visibility. With decades of experience spanning corporate, non-profit, and entertainment industries, her team has secured placements from local features to top-tier outlets. Known for a heart-led approach and results-driven strategies, She Laughs Media helps executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives amplify their voices, grow their influence, and make a lasting impact.

