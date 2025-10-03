Global Industrial Electrification Market to Reach $182.5 Bn by 2032 Driven by Industrial Automation & Electrification

Industrial electrification is reshaping manufacturing, offering efficiency, sustainability, and smarter operations across sectors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Electrification Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product (Starter motor and alternator, Electric pumps, Electric power steering (EPS), Integrated starter generator (ISG), Others), by Application (Automation and Control, Energy Efficiency, Data and Analytics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032" The global industrial electrification market was valued at $83.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $182.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.The global industrial electrification market is witnessing significant growth as industries shift from traditional fossil fuel-based systems to electric-powered processes. This transition is driven by the need for energy efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and compliance with stricter environmental regulations. Industrial electrification encompasses the adoption of electric motors, drives, and automation technologies across manufacturing, chemical, automotive, and other industrial sectors.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A110295 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀• Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency: Industries are increasingly adopting electrification solutions to reduce operational costs and improve energy efficiency. Electric systems offer better performance with lower maintenance compared to conventional combustion-based systems.• Government Initiatives and Regulations: Global and regional policies supporting clean energy and decarbonization are propelling the adoption of industrial electrification solutions. Incentives and subsidies for electrified machinery further encourage investments.• Technological Advancements: Innovations in electric motors, variable frequency drives, and industrial automation are enhancing the feasibility and efficiency of electrified industrial systems. These advancements allow industries to integrate smart monitoring and control solutions.• Rising Industrial Automation: The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies is boosting the adoption of electrification solutions. Electrified systems are critical for smart factories, where digital connectivity and automation improve productivity and reliability.• Challenges in High Capital Investment: Despite benefits, the high initial cost of electrification infrastructure and the need for retrofitting existing equipment remain significant challenges for industrial players, particularly in developing regions.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A110295 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The industrial electrification industry is categorized based on product, application, and region. By product, the market includes starter motors & alternators, electric pumps, electric power steering (EPS), integrated starter generators (ISG), and other related equipment. In terms of application, it is divided into automation & control, energy efficiency, data & analytics, and other use cases. Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the market owing to stringent emission regulations, advanced industrial infrastructure, and high adoption of automation technologies. The U.S. and Canada are key contributors to market growth.Europe is witnessing robust growth, driven by decarbonization policies, government incentives, and the push for green manufacturing. Germany, France, and the U.K. are major markets adopting electrification in heavy industries.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆:𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Key players in the industrial electrification market BorgWarner Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, AISIN CORPORATION, Bharat Bijlee Limited, Bonfiglioli Transmissions Private Limited, General Electric, Kirloskar Electric Company, and ABB, Continental AG. Companies focus on strategic collaborations, technology innovations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Increasing adoption of electric motors and drives is transforming traditional industrial operations.• Government policies and incentives are key growth drivers globally.• Technological advancements in automation and smart systems enhance electrification efficiency.• High initial investment is a major barrier for small and medium enterprises.• North America and Europe remain dominant markets due to infrastructure and regulatory support.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Motor Soft Starter MarketEnergy Efficient Motor MarketIndustrial Heat Pump MarketFire Pump MarketHigh-Pressure Pumps MarketEnergy Efficient Lighting Market

