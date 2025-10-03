Global SAP Gold Partner Vision33 Acquires UK SAP Business One Partner Signum Solutions

Vision33 logo

Vision33 is pleased to announce the acquisition of UK SAP Business One partner, Signum Solutions.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025

Vision33 Ltd. (Vision33), a global leader in providing enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to growing businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Signum Solutions Ltd. (Signum), a UK-based SAP Business One partner who provides software-based business management solutions to growing businesses as part of their digital transformation strategy. This acquisition reinforces Vision33’s position as a dominant SAP Business One partner in the UK market, further building on its strong local presence while expanding its resources.

"It's an exciting time for businesses running SAP Business One, as the solution continues to thrive through SAP’s firm commitment and ongoing investments," said Vision33 President, Tony Whalen. "This acquisition highlights Vision33’s dedication to driving long-term success for more UK customers with SAP Business One, as we also leverage cloud technology, AI, and automation to provide even greater value."

"While we have firmly established ourselves as a leading SAP Business One partner in the UK, this acquisition further solidifies our market leadership and strengthens our ability to offer unrivalled support to our customers” said John Palmer, General Manager, UK for Vision33. "By bringing together the expertise of both teams, we’re able to empower even more businesses to achieve their growth potential through SAP Business One and Vision33."

Operating in the UK and North America, Vision33 also has a 20-year history of helping businesses optimise their operations with proprietary automation and integration solutions for SAP Business One, including Saltbox Integration Platform, a cloud-based software integration solution to connect any application or data set with SAP Business One.

“We’re proud to join the Vision33 team and contribute to their continued leadership position in the SAP Business One space,” said Lindsay Pointon, Managing Director, Signum. “This acquisition provides us with the opportunity to scale our offerings and deliver more value to our customers, especially in the areas of SAP Business One cloud-hosted solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS), automation and integration, AI-driven innovations, and value-add programs like Vision33’s TOTAL Care support that continue to transform the SAP Business One landscape.”

The acquisition represents another milestone in Vision33’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering world-class SAP Business One solutions, at a time when SAP continues to make significant investment in the product’s future roadmap. With additional resources and a strong UK footprint, Vision33 is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the SAP Business One space and driving innovation for years to come.

About Vision33

Vision33 (www.vision33.co.uk) is a global digital transformation provider with a long history of implementing end-to-end cloud ERP solutions that deliver outstanding outcomes. A multi award-winning SAP Gold Partner for more than 20 years, Vision33 is one of the largest global SAP Business One partners. Our IP portfolio for SAP Business One includes Saltbox, an integration platform; iDocuments, automation solutions for purchase-to-pay, expense management, and sales order transactions; and Brutos, cloud ERP software for brewers and distillers. Vision33 also implements and supports SAP Business Suite, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, SAP SuccessFactors, and other cloud-based, AI-driven solutions for businesses worldwide.

With over 20 years of award-winning experience and insights from over 1,000 customers, Vision33's global team is committed to providing service excellence and high-quality support expertise. We deliver tangible value to customers today while building a scalable foundation for their long-term growth and resilience.

