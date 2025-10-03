Pepper Content Unveils Atlas at Index’25, A Gamechanger Product in the Age of AI Search

Speakers at Index'25

With 2000+ attendees and 30+ global speakers, Index’25 set a new benchmark for AI Search, highlighted by the launch of Atlas - a true gamechanger.

SAN FRANCISCO / MUMBAI, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pepper today celebrated the successful conclusion of Index’25: Decoding AI Search, the world’s first conference dedicated to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Algorithmic Engine Optimization (AEO), and Large Language Model Optimization (LLMO).

The landmark event attracted over 2000 attendees from across the globe, bringing together CMOs, marketing leaders, SEO practitioners, founders, VCs, and technology innovators. With more than 30 influential speakers on stage, Index’25 established itself as the definitive gathering for leaders navigating the seismic shift from platform-driven search to AI-native discovery.

Key Highlights from Index’25

1. Product Launch – Atlas

The centerpiece of the conference was the unveiling of Atlas, Pepper’s flagship AI-Search platform. Designed to help enterprises win visibility in the GEO era, Atlas leverages advanced AI capabilities to deliver one of the industry’s most sophisticated large language model (LLM) experiences. Attendees were the first to see Atlas in action, with overwhelming enthusiasm and strong interest in adoption.

2. Global Voices on Stage

The agenda featured over 30 global leaders shaping the future of marketing and technology. Among them:

- Neil Patel – Global Marketing Influencer

- Paul Daugherty – Former CTO & CIO, Accenture

- Sydney Sloan – Former CMO, G2

- Mandy Dhaliwal – CMO, Nutanix

- Eric Solomon – Former CMO, Spotify

- Angelique Bellmer Krembs – Former CMO, PepsiCo

- Joyce Hwang – Global Head of Growth, Dropbox

- Linda Caplinger – Head of SEO & AI Search, NVIDIA

Through panels, fireside chats, and workshops, these voices shared actionable frameworks for navigating trust, visibility, and growth in an AI-first discovery world.

3. Hands-On Learning: The GEO Clinic

Throughout the day, attendees participated in Pepper’s GEO Clinic, a unique hands-on initiative where experts delivered personalized GEO audits and strategic playbooks to brands. This gave leaders practical tools to adapt immediately to the new AI search environment.

4. Strategic Conversations Across Tracks

Index’25’s programming spanned both enterprise and practitioner perspectives, including:

- Venture Capital perspectives on billion-dollar opportunities in GEO

- Future-Proofing Enterprise Brands with AI Search

- Truth, Not Traffic: Winning in AI Search

- Search Everywhere Optimization with Neil Patel

- Winning the New Search Game – A CMO’s Guide

- How to Master GEO in the Field – Practitioner Playbooks

- Rewriting the Consumer Playbook for AI Search

These sessions reflected the breadth of GEO’s impact—from boardroom-level ROI conversations to tactical workflows being redefined by marketing teams worldwide.

5. A Defining Moment for AI-Search

“Index’25 proved that AI Search isn’t a distant future - it’s already reshaping how brands are discovered, trusted, and chosen,” said Kishan Panpalia, Founding Team, Pepper, and Program Lead for Index’25. “The conversations, insights, and the launch of Atlas together mark the first real playbook for enterprises to win in this era of generative engines. The urgency is clear: those who operationalize GEO today will build the competitive moats of tomorrow,” he said.

What’s Next

Index’25 is not just a conference but the start of a sustained movement to operationalize GEO for enterprises. Post-event initiatives will include:

- GEO Implementation Webinars – Showcasing real-world case studies

- Private Roundtables & Dinners – Bringing CMOs and leaders together across New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Austin

- Company-Specific Workshops – Tailored sessions for enterprises at different GEO maturity stages

- 1:1 GEO Audits & Clinics – Helping brands build long-term AI discovery strategies

Pepper’s mission is to ensure forward-thinking enterprises do not just adapt to AI search, but lead it.

About Pepper: Pepper is the Content-Led Growth Engine that combines AI agents with human expertise to accelerate content velocity, amplify brand visibility across LLMs, search, and social, and drive predictable organic growth for enterprises worldwide.

