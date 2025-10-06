Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Market to Reach $1.57 Billion by 2029 with 8.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Market Size And Growth?

There has been substantial growth in the market for soft chemical-mechanical polishing pads in past years. The valuation of this market is expected to rise from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The factors that contributed to this surge during the historical period include the expanding demand for progressive semiconductor nodes, an increase in investments in foundry and memory fabs, the escalating adoption of ultra-flat wafer surfaces in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and photonic devices, and a heightened emphasis on eliminating defects in advanced packaging.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the soft chemical-mechanical polishing pad market in the coming years, with projections pointing to a growth valued at $1.57 billion by 2029. This translates to a compound annual growth rate of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth within the forecasted timeframe include the swelling demand for consumer electronics and automotive semiconductors, the increased usage of soft pads in the back-end-of-line (BOEL) processes, the wider inclusion of soft pads in the creation of logic devices, the escalating necessity for increased yield in semiconductor manufacturing, and the growing utilization of soft pads for even removal in ultra-low-k dielectric layers. Notable trends in the forecasted phase include progress in soft pad surface texturing technology, a technological transition towards heterogeneous integration and chiplets, advancements in polyurethane and composite soft pad materials, innovative technologies in hybrid slurry-pad compatibility, and the latest developments revolving around the conditioning and regeneration of soft pads.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Market?

The anticipated expansion of the semiconductor industry is set to fuel the progression of the soft chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP) pad market. Relating to the design, production, and sale of semiconductor devices, materials, and components like integrated circuits and transistors that control electricity flow in electronics, the semiconductor industry's expansion is driven by heightened electronics demand. Modern technology— smartphones, computers, internet of things devices— greatly depend on state-of-the-art semiconductor components for functionality. The role of soft CMP pads in this regard is indispensable. They provide precise planarization, ensuring smooth wafer surfaces and superior thin films, thereby reducing defects and material inconsistencies and optimizing device performance and manufacturing efficiency. In July 2025, figures released by the US-based Semiconductor Industry Association showed semiconductor industry sales stood at a monumental $630.5 billion, with predictions of an 11.2% growth to hit $701 billion in 2025. Therefore, the booming semiconductor industry is fueling the soft chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP) pad market. The impressive trajectory of the automotive industry is another driving force for the soft chemical-mechanical polishing pad market. Involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles— ranging from cars, trucks, motorcycles, and parts — the growth in automotive industry stems from the public's desire for advanced, fuel-efficient and high-tech vehicles. Soft CMP pads contribute to this industry by facilitating the precise polishing of semiconductor components utilized in sophisticated vehicle electronics, enhancing component dependability and performance, and promoting the evolution of modern, tech-savvy vehicles. As evidence, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), located in Belgium, released data in May 2023 stating 85.4 million motor vehicles were produced across the globe in 2022, marking a 5.7% surge compared to 2021. Hence, the escalating automotive industry is catapulting the soft chemical-mechanical polishing pad market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Market?

Major players in the Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• DuPont De Nemours Inc.

• Cabot Corporation

• Entegris Inc.

• SKC Co. Ltd.

• KPX Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Fujibo Holdings Inc.

• Hubei DingLong Chemical Co. Ltd.

• JSR Micro Inc.

• Beijing Grish Hitech Co. Ltd.

How Is The Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Market Segmented?

The soft chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP) pad market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Hard Pads, Soft Pads

2) By Material Type: Polyurethane, Silicon Carbide, Polyester, Composite Materials

3) By Application: Wafer Polishing, Film Chemical Mechanical Polishing, Memory Device Manufacturing, Photonic Device Manufacturing

4) By End-Use Industry: Electronics Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Medical Devices Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Hard Pads: Polyurethane Pads, Diamond Conditioned Pads, Thermoplastic Pads, Molded Pads

2) By Soft Pads: Non-Woven Pads, Felt Pads, Porous Polymer Pads, Composite Pads

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Market?

In 2024, the Soft Chemical-Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Pad Global Market Report 2025 noted that Asia-Pacific topped the list of regions in this market sector. It is also predicted to see the highest growth in the coming forecast period. Other regions featured in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

