Digestive Health Market Predicted to Garner USD 90.2 Billion by 2031

Rise in the awareness among the customer regarding diet & health and growing awareness about the advantages of probiotics have boosted the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global digestive health market accounted for $38.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $90.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample Report -The global digestive health market is segmented on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region.Based on type, the digestive enzymes segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, the probiotics segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.Based on form, the capsule segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment dominated in 2021, contributing to around 90% of the market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031.Based on distribution channel, the online providers segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. However, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.For Purchase Inquiry -The global digestive health market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position from 2022 to 2031.The global digestive health market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Bayer AG, GalaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Nestle SA, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., BASF SE, NOW Health Group Inc., Amway Corporation, The Bountiful Company (Nature’s Bounty)The report analyzes these key players in the global digestive health market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry -Veterinary Oncology Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/veterinary-oncology-market-A07139 Fertility Supplement Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fertility-supplements-market-A07134 Fall Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fall-management-market-A06039 Intravenous Solutions Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intravenous-solutions-market-A17078 Bioinformatics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bioinformatics-market About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

