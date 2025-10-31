Horse Riding Apparel Market Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2031

The horse riding apparel market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global horse riding apparel market generated $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global horse riding apparel market based on type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on type, the clothes segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of boots and gloves segments.Based on gender, the male segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the female segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the sports retail chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and Asia-Pacific. Leading players of the global horse riding apparel market analyzed in the research include Antares Sellier, Ariat International, Inc., Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG, Charles Owen, Dainese, Decathlon S.A, Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, Horseware Ireland, Justin Boots, Mountain Horse, Phoenix Performance Products Inc., Professional's Choice, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., and Whitaker International Ltd.KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYBy type, the clothes segment was the highest revenue contributor to the horse riding apparel market size, with $898.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,339.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.1%.Depending on gender, the male segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,622.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,409.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.1%.As per distribution channel, the sports retail chain segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $947.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,407.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.1%.Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $955.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,414.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.1%.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the horse riding apparel market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing horse riding apparel market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the horse riding apparel market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global horse riding apparel market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

