Montclair Plaza Dental Group Announces Name Change to Double A Dental Group

Double A Dental Group Team

Dr Izvernari

Children Care at Double A Dental Group

Montclair Plaza Dental Group has formally changed its name to Double A Dental Group.

I’m grateful to continue this practice’s legacy as Double A Dental Group, providing the same trusted care while bringing new energy and a stronger focus on our community”
— Dr. Paula Izvernari
MONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a change in ownership, Montclair Plaza Dental Group, a long-standing dental office serving the Montclair community, has formally changed its name to Double A Dental Group.
Dr. Dave Sikureja, the previous owner of the practice, has entrusted Dr. Paula Izvernari to carry on the practice's legacy of providing exceptional care with a community focus.

Double A Dental Group will continue to offer a complete range of dental services at its current location under its new name. Patients can continue to anticipate emergency, restorative, cosmetic, and preventive care of the same high level. The rebranding preserves the practice's established reputation for reliability and service while introducing a new level of excellence.

About Double A Dental Group

Formerly Montclair Plaza Dental Group, Double A Dental Group provides high-quality, patient-centered dental care for individuals and families in Montclair, CA. The practice is committed to offering modern treatments in a welcoming environment that prioritizes long-term oral health.

Phone Number: 909-920-0696
Email Address: doubleadental@gmail.com
Website: doubleadentalgroup.com

Dr. Paula Izvernari
Double A Dental Group
+1 909-920-0696
doubleadental@gmail.com
