Smart Mosquito Trap Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Smart Mosquito Trap Market?

The smart mosquito trap industry has experienced rapid expansion in the recent past. The market size is projected to increase from $0.71 billion in 2024 to $0.79 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The historical growth is attributed to a variety of factors, such as the growth of outdoor recreation areas, increased disposable income, a surge in residential building, rising concerns about insecticide resistance, and an upward trend in smart home technology investments.

Over the next few years, the smart mosquito trap market is predicted to undergo significant growth, reaching a value of $1.20 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This increase over the forecast period is influenced by factors such as the rising number of government campaigns for vector control, the growing demand for environmentally friendly, non-chemical solutions, higher utilization in smart city initiatives, expanding urbanization, and the rising prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases. The forthcoming forecast period will see major trends including technological innovation, the adoption of internet of things technology, the use of app-controlled mosquito traps, the introduction of scent-less and chemical-free trapping, as well as the integration of environmental sensor technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Smart Mosquito Trap Global Market Growth?

The escalation of diseases carried by mosquitoes is anticipated to drive the expansion of the smart mosquito trap market. Mosquito-borne diseases, caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, are seeing a surge due to climate change. Warmer temperatures speed up mosquito reproduction and widen their geographic spread, thereby enhancing disease transmission. Smart mosquito traps play a crucial role in battling these diseases by diminishing mosquito abundances and allowing for the early identification of disease-bearing species, significantly reducing the likelihood of diseases like dengue, malaria, and the Zika virus. For example, in December 2024, the World Health Organization, a specialized agency based in Switzerland, reported an estimated 263 million malaria cases with 597,000 resulting deaths globally in 2023, revealing an increase of about 11 million cases from 2022. Hence, the rising occurrence of mosquito-borne diseases is fueling the growth of the smart mosquito trap market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Smart Mosquito Trap Market?

Major players in the Smart Mosquito Trap Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rentokil Initial plc

• Woodstream Corporation

• Thermacell Repellents Inc.

• FranNet

• AP&G Co. Inc.

• Catchmaster

• Flowtron Outdoor Products

• MosquitoNix Franchise LLC

• Qista SAS

• Koolatron Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Mosquito Trap Sector?

Leading firms in the smart mosquito trap market are concentrating on the creation of technologically enhanced solutions like AI-enabled smart mosquito traps. These advancements aim to improve species-specific identification, boost efficiency of the trap, and provide remote monitoring capacity through linked devices. AI-enabled smart mosquito traps are savvy pest control tools that use artificial intelligence to promptly identify and classify mosquito species, thereby ensuring effective capture. For instance, in July 2025, smart mosquito traps powered by artificial intelligence technology were introduced by the University of South Florida, a public university in the US. These traps are designed to identify mosquitoes carrying diseases, such as the Anopheles stephensi responsible for malaria, in real-time. The mechanism of the trap includes using cameras to take pictures of the mosquitoes that are attracted to a sticky surface, which are then uploaded to a cloud-based system. Through AI algorithms, these images are swiftly analyzed to determine their species and possible disease threat, providing immediate alerts to public health authorities for successful mosquito management.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Smart Mosquito Trap Market Report?

The smart mosquito trap market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Electric Mosquito Traps, Ultraviolet Light Mosquito Traps, Carbon Dioxide-Based Mosquito Traps, Other Product Type

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channel

3) By End User: Households, Hotels And Resorts, Hospitals And Clinics, Agriculture, Other End User

Subsgements:

1) By Electric Mosquito Traps: Indoor Electric Mosquito Traps, Outdoor Electric Mosquito Traps, Battery-Operated Electric Traps, Plug-in Electric Traps

2) By Ultraviolet Light Mosquito Traps: Wall-Mounted Ultraviolet Light Mosquito Traps, Tabletop Ultraviolet Light Mosquito Traps, Solar-Powered Ultraviolet Light Traps, Ultraviolet Light Traps with Fan Suction Mechanism

3) By Carbon Dioxide-Based Mosquito Traps: Propane-Fueled Carbon Dioxide Traps, Octenol-Enhanced Carbon Dioxide Traps, Electric Carbon Dioxide Generator Traps, Hybrid Carbon Dioxide and Ultraviolet Light Traps

4) By Other Product Types: Smart App-Connected Mosquito Traps, Sticky Pad-Based Mosquito Traps, Water-Based Traps, Acoustic Frequency Mosquito Repellent Traps

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Smart Mosquito Trap Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global smart mosquito trap market as per the 2025 report, with an expected growth trajectory. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

