Macao Union Medical Center launches nuclear medicine examination service to advance precision medicine

MACAU, October 3 - The nuclear medicine examination service at the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) has recently been officially launched for clinical use. In its first phase, the service will be provided to Macao residents referred by the Health Bureau.

The Macao Union Medical Center is equipped with many advanced nuclear medicine imaging systems, the largest and most cutting-edge in Macao. Its equipment includes two Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scanners, one Positron Emission Tomography-Magnetic Resonance (PET-MR) scanner, and one Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography-Computed Tomography (SPECT-CT) scanner. In the first phase of operation, the two PET-CT scanners will be brought into use.

As one of the key technologies in modern medical imaging, PET-CT combines the advantages of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Computed Tomography (CT), enabling the simultaneous acquisition of the metabolic function information and precise anatomical structures of lesions in a single examination, which significantly improves the accuracy and efficiency of the diagnosis of tumor-related diseases.

The PET-CT equipment now in use offers outstanding advantages, such as precise early diagnosis, non-invasive procedures and high efficiency. Leveraging the extensive experience and talent resources of the Department of Nuclear Medicine of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, the Macao Union Medical Center is capable of performing imaging diagnosis for a wide range of complex diseases. This will provide Macao residents with more efficient, accurate and safe imaging examinations, while helping to ease the burden on advanced imaging services in the public healthcare system.

The official launch of the nuclear medicine examination service not only represents a key milestone in the development of the Macao Union Medical Center, but also ushers in a new era for Macao in diagnostic medical imaging and precision medicine, paving the way for the large-scale development of advanced nuclear medicine examinations locally. In the future, the Macao Union Medical Center will continue to optimize service procedures and expand the application of its technologies, offering more patients medical care with“CMM-PUMCH quality,” while further enhancing the fulfillmentand happinessof Macao residents.