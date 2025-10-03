Construction Fabrics Market Poised for Strong Growth Through 2031

Construction Fabrics Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise in modern construction projects and growing demand for energy-efficient facades are fueling the growth of the global construction fabrics market . According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $10.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $15.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% (2022–2031).Key Insights:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size 2021: $10.6 Billion- Market Size 2031: $15.6 Billion- CAGR: 4.0%- Report Length: 252 Pages- Segments Covered: Type, Material, Application, and Region𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07719 Market Drivers & OpportunitiesDrivers:- Growth in modern construction activities- Rising demand for energy-saving facade materialsRestraints:- High costs of advanced construction fabrics- Lack of awareness about plant-based building materialsOpportunities:- Increased investments in residential and commercial infrastructureSegmental HighlightsBy Type:- Non-Woven: Largest share in 2021 (over two-fifths of revenue)- Woven: Expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5%By Material:- Polyester: Dominant in 2021 (nearly one-fifth share)- ETFE: Poised for fastest growth, CAGR 4.7%- Other materials: Nylon, PTFE, Cotton, Silicone GlassBy Application:- Awnings & Canopies: Largest segment (about half of revenue)- Tensile Architecture: Fastest-growing, CAGR 5.1%By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Largest market (over two-thirds in 2021) and fastest-growing region, CAGR 4.4%- Other regions: North America, Europe, LAMEAKey Players:-Major companies operating in the market include:Sioen Industries NV, Saint-Gobain, Seaman Corporation, EREZ Thermoplastic Products, Freudenberg SE, Sattler AG, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd., Serge Ferrari Group, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, and Endutex Coated Technical Textiles.These players are strengthening their market presence through strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-fabrics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

