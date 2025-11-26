5G Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach $83.62 Billion By 2030

Global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $2.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $83.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.3%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the 5G infrastructure market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the Industrial Automation sector. Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of 5G infrastructure products in healthcare, and energy & utilities, which is projected to significantly contribute toward growth of the marketAsia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period, followed by North America and LAMEA.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5196 A 5G infrastructure provides edge computing capable services to its end user such as, industrial IoT, smart cities, live multiplayer gaming, telemedicine, autonomous driving, and immersive video-conferencing. Growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections.Moreover, increase in acceptance of virtual networking architecture in telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and surge in mobile data traffic fuel the growth of 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial investment acts as a major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, high demand from Asia-Pacific especially in consumer electronics and industrial automation segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the 5G infrastructure industry.Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of 5G infrastructure products, especially in healthcare, and retail segment, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services accelerate the 5G infrastructure market growth.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/06100490e1ec7377eb6984305ce8d1aa The 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. By communication infrastructure, the market is classified into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. On the basis of network technology, market is divided into software defined networking, network chipset type virtualization, mobile edge computing, and fog computing. By chipset type, market is segmented into application specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, mmWave integrated circuit, and field programmable gate array.Depending on application, it is categorized into automotive & transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and others. The 5G infrastructure market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency. Also, the report provides a detailed 5G infrastructure market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.Region wise, the 5G infrastructure market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed maximum revenue in 2020. Also, between 2020 and 2030, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from emerging countries such as India, China, Taiwan, and South Korea.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers.The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the society and overall economy across the globe. The impact of this outbreak is growing day-by-day as well as affecting the overall business globally. The crisis has created uncertainty in the stock market and has resulted in falling business confidence, massive slowing of supply chain, and increasing panic among customers.Asian and European countries under lockdowns have suffered major loss of business and revenue, owing to shutdown of manufacturing units. Operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, which further impacted growth of the market.In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the electronics sector as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, boost demand for electronics and semiconductor products in these industries. Its major impact includes a large manufacturing interruption across Europe and interruption in Chinese parts exports, which hinder the market opportunity globally. It is expected that the demand for new and innovative products could surge once the economy begins to recover. Companies look forward to invest in next-generation products using new technologies, as it is expected to boost its goodwill, once customer demand surges.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5196 Key Findings of the StudyThe small cell segment is projected to be the major communication infrastructure, followed by macro cell.Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 62% of the 5G infrastructure market share in 2020.India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America 5G infrastructure market, accounting for approximately 64% share in 2020.Depending on application, the consumer electronics segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the industrial automation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.Region wise, the 5G infrastructure market was dominated by Asia-Pacific.The key players profiled in the report include AT&T, Huawei Devices Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.