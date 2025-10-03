Rising at 6.7% CAGR, Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Size to Reach USD 34.0 Million by 2031

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Analysis

The global integrated pest management market is projected to reach $34.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global integrated pest management (IPM) market generated $17.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32263 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market based on control method, pest, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on control method, the pathogen and weed segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the biological segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the chemical segment.Enquire for Customization in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32263 Based on pest, the invertebrates segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing around three-fifths of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The others segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the vertebrates segment.In terms of application, the industrial segment captured the largest market share of over two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The agricultural segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2031. The report also analyzes the residential segment.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/integrated-pest-management-ipm-market/purchase-options Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/integrated-pest-management-ipm-market-A31813 Leading players of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market analyzed in the research include Bayer Crop Science AG, AgBiTech, AgrichemBio, Hercon Environmental, Oxitec, BASF SE, Rentokil Initial Plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., FMC Corporation, and ADAMA Ltd.The report analyzes these key players of the global integrated pest management (IPM) market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/01/27/2596989/0/en/Integrated-Pest-Management-IPM-Market-Size-Worth-34-0-Billion-by-2031-CAGR-6-7-AMR.html

