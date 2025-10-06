Smart Floodlight Security Network Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Floodlight Security Network Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Smart Floodlight Security Network Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for intelligent floodlight security systems has seen robust expansion in the previous years. The market is projected to rise from a valuation of $5.17 billion in 2024 to $6.07 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. Multiple factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include urban population growth, tighter security regulations by governments, advancing awareness of home automation systems, improvement in wireless communication protocol technology, and an escalating crime rate.

The market size for smart floodlight security networks is forecasted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with predictions pegging its growth to reach $11.37 billion by 2029 at a 17.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted growth within this forecasted period is likely a result of a multitude of factors such as the growing presence of smart devices, the popularity of solar-powered floodlights, a rising demand for energy-efficient lighting, the transition to 6G connectivity, and heightened necessity for comprehensive surveillance. Key trends to watch out for during the forecast period consist of greater assimilation with smart home systems, the development of predictive maintenance via artificial intelligence, the popularity of voice control functions, enhanced cloud-based security management, along with the creation of sustainable and eco-friendly lighting solutions.

Download a free sample of the smart floodlight security network market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27888&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Smart Floodlight Security Network Market?

The escalation of criminal activities is anticipated to spur the expansion of the smart floodlight security network market. The term 'rising crime rates' implies an upsurge in the regularity and intensity of illegal acts within a certain population over a specified timeframe. The surge in crime is predominantly triggered by urbanization and technological innovation, given that densely populated urban areas offer more chances for unlawful deeds while digital networking opens up new routes for crimes such as scams and cybercrime to flourish. The escalating criminal activities increase the need for smart floodlight security systems as they offer improved surveillance facilities and programmed threat identification, assisting in safeguarding residential and commercial premises from unlawful intrusions. As an illustration, in January 2025, the Office for National Statistics, a government agency based in the UK, recorded 9.5 million incidents of headline crime in the year ending September 2024, representing an ascent of 12% from the 8.5 million in the preceding year. This was primarily fueled by a 19% growth in fraud occurrences to about 3.9 million. Consequently, the escalating crime rates are propelling the expansion of the smart floodlight security network market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Floodlight Security Network Market?

Major players in the Smart Floodlight Security Network Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd

• Signify NV

• ADT Inc.

• Dahua Technology Co Ltd

• Bosch Security Systems GmbH

• Ubiquiti Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Vivint LLC

• TP Link Technologies Co Ltd

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Smart Floodlight Security Network Market In The Future?

Key players in the smart floodlight security network market are channeling their efforts into designing innovative products, such as hardwired DIY security systems. These systems enable hassle-free integration with smart home and commercial security solutions. Hardwired DIY systems, installed by users themselves, source their power directly from the electrical system of a building, thus eliminating the need for batteries and frequent maintenance, while providing consistent energy. These systems also align with smart devices to augment security in homes and businesses. For example, in October 2024, US-based Arlo Technologies, Inc., a brand specializing in smart home security, launched the Wired Floodlight Camera. This comprehensive DIY security solution is specifically designed for superior outdoor security, and it provides uninterrupted, high-definition surveillance accompanied by intense lighting, intelligent detection capabilities, and uncomplicated smart home integration. Arlo’s newly launched Wired Floodlight Camera amalgamates 2,000-lumen adjustable lighting with a 2K HDR camera, movement detection, color night vision, and an in-built siren to ensure comprehensive outdoor security. Its hardwired connection guarantees uninterrupted power supply and it can be integrated effortlessly with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT for convenient smart home connectivity.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Smart Floodlight Security Network Market Segments

The smart floodlight security network market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Wired, Wireless, Solar-Powered

2) By Connectivity: Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, Other Connectivities

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal

5) By End-User: Homeowners, Businesses, Government And Public Infrastructure, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wired: Indoor Wired Floodlights, Outdoor Wired Floodlights, Motion-Sensor Wired Floodlights, Dusk-To-Dawn Wired Floodlights

2) By Wireless: Battery-Powered Wireless Floodlights, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Enabled Wireless Floodlights, Bluetooth-Enabled Wireless Floodlights, Motion-Sensor Wireless Floodlights

3) By Solar-Powered: Standalone Solar Floodlights, Integrated Solar Floodlights, Motion-Sensor Solar Floodlights, Remote-Controlled Solar Floodlights

View the full smart floodlight security network market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-floodlight-security-network-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Smart Floodlight Security Network Market Landscape?

The Smart Floodlight Security Network Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as having the most significant share in 2024, and anticipates that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Floodlight Security Network Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Grid Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-grid-security-global-market-report

Smart Street Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-street-lighting-global-market-report

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-lighting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.