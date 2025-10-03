Why Building Legacy in America Matters?

From Times Square to your family’s future: explore EB-5 pathways to secure the American Dream at our Dubai seminar. The Statue of Liberty overlooking New York Harbor, a symbol of freedom and opportunity.

Article 1 of 5 from “The American Dream Amid Global Turbulence” Series

While other countries offer easy access, only the U.S. delivers true permanence, legal certainty, and multi-generational security.” — Sam Bayat, Esq. Founder of Bayat Group

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is the first in a five-part series examining how today’s turbulent geopolitics influence migration decisions and where the most secure, future-proof opportunities can be found. Over the coming weeks, we will explore why America’s dominance and the American Dream remain unmatched; how global power shifts make the U.S. the ultimate “safe harbor”; why the EB-5 Investor Visa program offers the most reliable path to U.S. residency; how to mitigate risks; and why the VOCO Times Square project sets a benchmark for premium, low-risk investment. For families from the South, East, or any region where long-term security is at stake, this series provides clarity and direction* * *By Sam Bayat. Esq. and George ArveladzeFor centuries, the United States has represented more than a point on the map; it has embodied an idea. At the heart of that idea is the “American Dream,” the belief that effort, talent, and vision can create a better future for oneself and one’s family. From 19th-century Irish and Italian immigrants seeking opportunity, to post-war refugees rebuilding from nothing, to today’s tech founders and global investors, the U.S. has drawn generations not only for economic prospects but also for liberty, stability, and the chance to build something enduring.Yet in our rapidly changing world, new destinations compete fiercely for global wealth and talent. The United Arab Emirates, for example, has transformed itself into a hub for investment and enterprise. With streamlined residency pathways and attractive tax policies, Dubai is a magnet for those seeking mobility and business access in the Gulf and beyond.But when the goal extends beyond short-term convenience, when true permanence, legal certainty, and a multigenerational future matter, such “easy access” destinations reveal their limits. The UAE, for all its dynamism, does not offer permanent residency, citizenship, or the full, irrevocable rights that come with belonging to a Western nation. The UAE residency is renewable and pragmatic, but never entirely secure or permanent.By contrast, the United States remains the benchmark for genuine immigrant opportunity — a nation built on law, pluralism, innovation, and upward mobility. It boasts the world’s largest self-sufficient economy and unmatched influence in technology, science, entertainment, and higher education. Its universities lead global rankings, its companies shape markets worldwide, and its cities embody cultural diversity and tolerance rarely seen elsewhere. Political stability, strong rule of law, and secure property rights provide true peace of mind, while openness and diversity enable newcomers to integrate without losing their cultural identity. These are not abstract advantages; they are enduring strengths that withstand political shifts and economic turbulence.For high-net-worth individuals and families who think in terms of legacy, security, and generational progress, the U.S. Green Card remains the ultimate prize: permanent legal status, access to world-class universities and healthcare, freedom to own property and run businesses, and a clear, defined path to U.S. citizenship.Immigrants are not just beneficiaries; they are builders. As of 2024, roughly 46 percent of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children. These entrepreneurs have driven breakthroughs in technology, medicine, and finance, while continually revitalizing cities, industries, and cultures across the country. Every wave of newcomers enriches the nation’s social fabric and strengthens its capacity for innovation and growth.For high-net-worth individuals and families from the South and East, relocation planning extends far beyond lifestyle; it is about legacy. Where will your children receive an education that equips them for a rapidly changing world? Where will your capital remain secure over decades? Where will your family find lasting safety as global circumstances shift? By these measures, America’s unique combination of opportunity, stability, and multi-generational security remains unmatched.Recently, the United States has become more selective; visa fees have risen, security vetting has tightened, and priority is given to applicants with proven merit or contribution. This exclusivity, however, only increases the value of U.S. residency and citizenship. While temporary residencies in other countries may be easier to obtain, they cannot match the inclusion, rights, and permanence that define the true American Dream.Despite global competition for talent and investment, families continue to anchor their futures in the United States. The American Dream is not just a phrase; it is a living, evolving reality, rooted in stability, fueled by egalitarianism and opportunities, and uniquely capable of shaping legacies across generations. Despite global shifts and uncertainties, only the U.S. delivers the scale, stability, and sustainable prosperity that ambitious families can rely on across generations.* * *In our next article, we will explore how today’s global uncertainty has increased the U.S.’s value as a safe harbor, why that advantage is likely to grow, and how families can leverage EB-5 investment strategies to secure their future.* * *About the authors:Sam Bayat is the founder of Bayat Legal Services and a veteran immigration lawyer with over three decades of experience in investment migration. He previously served as president of the Canadian Bar Association’s International Section in Quebec and has advised high-net-worth individuals worldwide on citizenship, residency, and mobility strategies.George Arveladze is the former Head of the Administration of the President of Georgia and former Minister of Economy of Georgia. Currently active in business, he is the founder of Aqua Geo International. His expertise spans governance, international relations, and strategic mobility, with a focus on long-term global opportunities.* * *Join Bayat Group and partners for an exclusive seminar on the EB-5 Investor Visa Program and the VOCO Times Square investment opportunity. Learn how this landmark project can open the path to U.S. residency and citizenship for you and your family.📍 Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, 'Sapphire' meeting room📅 October 24, 2025

