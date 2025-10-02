DOH NEWS RELEASE: DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT SEA PORT PRODUCTS CORP RECALL OF RAW FROZEN SHRIMP DUE TO POSSIBLE CESIUM-137 CONTAMINATION

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT SEA PORT PRODUCTS CORP RECALL OF RAW FROZEN SHRIMP DUE TO POSSIBLE CESIUM-137 CONTAMINATION

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a frozen shrimp recall issued by Sea Port Products Corp., of its Sea Port brand Raw Frozen Easy Peel White Shrimp Jumbo size 16/20, because of possible Cesium-137 contamination. This is the second Cesium-related recall of frozen shrimp in the past two weeks. Frozen shrimp subject to this recall originated from the same source, but were distributed under a different brand and by different sellers.

Cesium-137 was detected in a single shipment of imported frozen shrimp that did not enter U.S. commerce. At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. marketplace. However, due to insanitary conditions, a recall has been issued for frozen shrimp products originating from the foreign seafood processor.

A small quantity of the recalled product packaged in 1- and 2-pound bags was distributed to Hawai‘i stores. FDB is working with these stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The specific Hawai‘i recalled product information is as follows:

Package Size Lot Code Best By Date UPC 1 lb. C10524 SO502 080 May 08, 2028 659878010019 2 lb. C10524 SO502 080 May 07, 2028 659878008610 2 lb. C10524 SO502 080 May 08, 2028 659878008610

Cesium-137 is a manmade radioisotope of Cesium. Trace amounts of Cesium-137 are widespread and low levels can be found in the environment. Higher levels may be detected in water and foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. Long-term, repeated, low-dose exposure of Cesium-137 may result in an elevated risk of cancer.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product. The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product based on brand name, item description, UPC and best by date markings on the label. If verified, consumers should not eat the recalled product and instead, dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Sea Port Products Corp. at 425-896-0186 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. HST.

Representative photographs of the product and specific recalled labels are listed below:

