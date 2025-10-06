Ship Leasing Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $27.84 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Ship Leasing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Ship Leasing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the ship leasing market has seen a significant uptick in recent times, ballooning from a value of $13.98 billion in 2024 up to a projected value of $16.08 billion in 2025. This represents a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth during the historic period is credited to an augmented demand for specialized vessels, an interest spike in time-charter and bareboat alternatives, increased investment into maritime infrastructure, the expansion of international ship leasing firms, and the trending integration of digital fleet management services.

The market size of ship leasing is predicted to experience a significant increase in the imminent years, expanding up to a worth of $27.84 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.7%. Factors contributing to this projected growth within the predicted timeframe include the escalating need for global ship capacity, heightened trade volume in budding economies, an increased inclination for flexible fleet solutions, a rising preference for cost-effective leasing over purchasing, and an increasing necessity for contemporary, fuel-efficient vessels. Trends anticipated to prevail in the forecast period encompass advancements in fuel-efficient ship structures, the infusion of technology in fleet management solutions, the integration of digital monitoring systems, innovation in autonomous vessel technology, and enhancements in environmentally-friendly propulsion systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Ship Leasing Market?

The growth of the ship leasing market is predicted to be driven by escalating volumes of maritime trade. Maritime trade volumes pertain to the cumulative quantity of merchandise or cargo transferred via sea over a specified duration. This rise in maritime trade volumes stems from increased consumer needs for a variety of products, causing nations to exceed their local production capacity for import and export purposes. Ship leasing aids in facilitating maritime trade volumes by offering flexible access to fleets, thus enabling shipping firms to expand operations without substantial initial investments. It also bolsters global trading efficacy by guaranteeing the availability of ships to respond to demand shifts, bolstering supply chain dependability. For instance, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, reported that worldwide maritime trade escalated by 2.4% to 12.3 billion tons in 2023, suggesting a bounce back from the drop in 2022. Furthermore, it is anticipated to surge by 2% in 2024 and sustain an annual average growth of 2.4% up to 2029. Consequently, the burgeoning maritime trade volumes are fuelling the expansion of the ship leasing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Ship Leasing Market?

Major players in the ship leasing market include:

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

• Macquarie Group

• Triton International Limited

• Atlas Corp

• Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

• Costamare Inc.

• Textainer Group

• Hamburg Commercial Bank AG

• CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

• Euroseas Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Ship Leasing Market In The Globe?

Leading players in the ship leasing marketplace are concentrating on launching leasing divisions to facilitate structured financing of vessels, capitalising on tax and regulatory advantages, enabling transactions in foreign currencies, and offering flexible fleet capabilities to clients at lesser immediate capital expenses. For example, Reliance Industries Limited, a conglomerate based in India, initiated a ship leasing division in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located in GIFT City, Gujarat in April 2025, to improve its involvement in maritime financing and global trade services. This step includes crucial benefits like a consolidated regulatory structure, appealing tax benefits, incorporating a total 100% tax holiday related to profit for up to 10 years, and relief from numerous charges such as GST and withholding tax on lease payments. This time charter even provides a presumed foreign jurisdiction status, permitting improved access to worldwide markets and overseas currency funding at cut-throat rates. This structure aims to fortify India’s maritime industry by attracting ship leasing operations traditionally situated in overseas centres, thus fuelling growth, investment and worldwide commerce.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Ship Leasing Market Growth

The ship leasing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Bareboat Charter, Real-Time Lease, Periodic Tenancy, Other Types

2) By Lease Type: Financial Lease, Full-Service Lease

3) By Vessel Type: Bulk Carriers, Tankers (Crude, Product, LNG), Container Ships, Offshore Support Vessels, Roll-on OR Roll-off Ships (RoRo), Passenger Ships, Specialized Vessels

4) By Application: Container Ships, Bulk Carriers

5) By End User Industry: Oil And Gas, Manufacturing And Industrial, Automotive, Agriculture And Food, Retail And Consumer Goods, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Bareboat Charter: Single Voyage Bareboat Charter, Long Term Bareboat Charter, Finance Or Lease Purchase Bareboat Charter

2) By Real-Time Lease: Hourly Real-Time Lease, Daily Real-Time Lease, Weekly Real-Time Lease

3) By Periodic Tenancy: Short Term Periodic Tenancy, Medium Term Periodic Tenancy, Long Term Periodic Tenancy

4) By Other Types: Hybrid Lease Models, Operating Lease, Finance Lease

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ship Leasing Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Ship Leasing Global Market Report, North America had the highest market share in the year 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the greatest growth rate in the upcoming period. This report includes market data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

