Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $269.52 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Service Provider Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market Through 2025?

Recent years have witnessed substantial growth in the size of the service provider network infrastructure market. The forecast suggests a growth from $189.28 billion in 2024, increasing to $203.69 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The primary factors contributing to this growth in the past include increased adoption of cloud services, surging requirement for high-speed connectivity, the rising application of 4G/5G networks, a growing demand for network security, and escalating investments in digital infrastructure.

There is a forecast of substantial expansion in the service provider network infrastructure market in the ensuing years, with the prediction being a growth to $269.52 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors such as the increasing uptake of network-as-a-service (NaaS), surging requirements for software-defined networking (SDN), an increased implementation of edge computing, a growing demand for AI-powered network management, and escalating investment in 5G plus infrastructure are likely to drive this growth within the predicted period. Notable trends within this timeframe encompass AI and machine learning developments for network optimisation, advancements in software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), fusion of cloud-native network functions, the evolution of automated network management solutions, and discovery in high-speed optical and fibre technologies.

Download a free sample of the service provider network infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27893&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market?

The surge in internet users is predicted to drive the expansion of service provider network infrastructure in the future. People who regularly engage in activities such as browsing, interaction, social media, online services, and information search, are categorized as internet users. This increase in internet usage is a result of growing adoptions of smartphones and mobile devices, which provide convenient, affordable, and constant access to online services and information. The service provider network infrastructure plays a crucial role in providing internet users with reliable, high-speed, and flexible connectivity, which ensures uninterrupted access to online services, communication, and digital content. For example, the International Telecommunication Union, an agency based in Switzerland, reported in November 2024 that approximately 5.5 billion people were using the internet, a rise of 227 million from 2023. Consequently, the growing count of Internet users is boosting the expansion of the service provider network infrastructure market.

Which Players Dominate The Service Provider Network Infrastructure Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Service Provider Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Corning Incorporated

• Arista Networks Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Service Provider Network Infrastructure Sector?

Key corporations active in the service provider network infrastructure market are prioritizing innovative developments such as network management systems in a bid to increase operational effectiveness, maintain consistent uptime, and offer scalable, secure, and automated solutions that can adapt to the dynamic needs of businesses and service providers. Network management systems encompass software and mechanisms that manage, oversee, and advance the performance, security, and dependability of network infrastructures. For instance, Opengear Inc., a US-based networking and IT infrastructure firm, introduced its Integrated Support Platform in June 2025, aimed at improving the reliability of vital network systems. The platform is purposed to provide always-on infrastructure, thereby guaranteeing continuous network accessibility for enterprises and service providers. It combines monitoring, management, and automated support tools to simplify network operations and minimize downtime. By offering centralized visibility and proactive issue management, it aids companies in maintaining high-performance service provision. This launch highlights Opengear's commitment to fortifying network resilience and operational efficiency in the dynamic service provider network infrastructure market.

Global Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The service provider network infrastructure market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Infrastructure Type: Packet Optical Transport, Internet Protocol And Multi-protocol Label Switching Networks, Software-Defined Networking, Network Function Virtualization, Cellular Backhaul

2) By Technology: Broadband Access And Optical Transport, Carrier Internet Protocol Telephony, Microwave Transmission And Mobile Backhaul, Routers And Switches, Wireless Packet Core

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Enterprise Networking, Cloud Computing, Video Delivery, Mobile Backhaul, Fixed Broadband Access

5) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail And Ecommerce, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Packet Optical Transport: Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing, Optical Transport Network, Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing

2) By Internet Protocol And Multi-protocol Label Switching Networks: Layer Two Networks, Layer Three Networks, Virtual Private Networks

3) By Software-Defined Networking: Network Virtualization, Centralized Network Control, Automated Network Management

4) By Network Function Virtualization: Virtual Router, Virtual Firewall, Virtual Load Balancer

5) By Cellular Backhaul: Microwave Backhaul, Fiber Optic Backhaul, Copper Backhaul

View the full service provider network infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/service-provider-network-infrastructure-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market?

In the 2024 service provider network infrastructure market, North America dominated the largest share. However, the highest growth rate in the forecasted period is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. This report includes strategic analysis of all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Telecom Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-network-infrastructure-global-market-report

Managed Network Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-network-services-global-market-report

Network As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-as-a-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.