The Adaptavist Group acquires D|OPS Digital to create world-class DevSecOps and Developer Experience consultancy

Acquisition to help enterprises deliver secure, high-quality software faster, with exceptional developer experiences for enterprises

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adaptavist Group, a collection of diverse technology companies making businesses work better, today announces the acquisition of D|OPS Digital, a DevSecOps consultancy that increases the efficiency and speed of software delivery. With the acquisition, The Adaptavist Group augments its DevOps capabilities, providing a comprehensive suite of services for enterprises looking to accelerate digital transformation, enhance their developer experience, and optimise their software development lifecycle.

D|OPS Digital brings a strong track record of delivering complex DevOps and Developer Experience transformations for leading global enterprises, including major banks and automobile manufacturers. Its expertise will be embedded within Adaptavist, The Adaptavist Group’s flagship consultancy business on October 1.

The acquisition will bolster key DevOps consulting service areas, including strategy development to align technology initiatives with business goals, and maturity assessments to evaluate existing processes and recommend improvements. The Adaptavist Group’s enterprise customers will also benefit from process and toolchain optimisation, platform engineering, and Developer Experience design and execution. Furthermore, the collaboration will support enhanced developer-to-operations collaboration to foster stronger cross-team alignment and tailored serverless management solutions to enable scalable and cost-effective infrastructures.

The move will also enable seamless vendor integration with leading providers such as GitLab, HashiCorp, DataDog, Harness, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while further enhancing partnerships with best-of-breed platforms including Atlassian and monday.com. Focused platform training is also offered to strengthen team expertise and performance.

D|OPS Digital’s workforce will be merged into the existing Adaptavist professional services business and the wider team. The addition of D|OPS Digital’s talent bolsters Adaptavist’s leadership capabilities in sales, resales, and solution delivery, with D|OPS Digital leaders assuming senior roles within the business. This includes Ben Boswell as Head of Strategic Accounts, Neil Duff as Head of Consulting Services Sales, and Fraser Scallan as Interim Head of Delivery and Engineering. Together, this team enhances Adaptavist’s capability to drive customer engagement, deliver complex engagements, and support long-term business growth.

Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO, The Adaptavist Group: "This acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to help enterprises improve software delivery with world-class tooling and modern processes. By focusing on the outcomes our customers need and market-leading tools, we are able to help them go faster and be better. As we integrate D|OPS Digital’s expertise with our proven services, we can deliver even more value to our customers, improving developer experience, accelerating delivery, and embedding security and compliance at the core.”

Ben Boswell, CEO, D|OPS Digital, added: "Together with Adaptavist, we have the chance to build a world-class global consulting player. By combining D|OPS Digital’s expertise in Developer Experience and DevOps with Adaptavist’s strengths in Service Management and Cloud, underpinned by its global scale and capability, we can operate in a highly valuable board-level consulting bracket—helping enterprises accelerate innovation, deliver business value, and reduce technical debt.”



ENDS



About Adaptavist and The Adaptavist Group

Founded in 2005, Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider that helps organisations improve agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation.

We are experts at delivering innovative and tailored solutions and quality services across some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

It is the pioneer brand of The Adaptavist Group, a global family of companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients’ day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.



About D|OPS Digital:

D|OPS Digital is a leading DevSecOps consulting firm that specialises in transformation and change across the Developer Experience ecosystem, helping Fortune 500 enterprises accelerate software delivery speed and quality. With a team of seasoned industry practitioners, D|OPS Digital empowers organisations to maximise their strategic technology investments and enhance developer productivity. By streamlining software development processes, they accelerate time-to-market, improve code quality, and boost customer satisfaction. Their services include maturity assessments, strategy development, process optimisation and technology integration across the ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.