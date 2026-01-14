The Adaptavist Group achieves £325m revenues, strengthens software development and cloud capabilities following demand

Role as a strategic global partner recognised in a record five award wins, driving opportunities across Europe and the Americas

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adaptavist Group, a diverse collection of companies making businesses work better, grew revenues by 7% to £325m in its last financial year in the wake of increased demand for its cloud and transformational offerings and its continued strategic partnerships.

In 2025, the Company - which combines SaaS solutions and consulting services with award-winning reseller capabilities for Atlassian, AWS, GitLab, and monday.com - enhanced its product suite and capabilities in line with its partners’ strategies, enabling it to better serve customers and respond to market needs.

To help organisations navigate and reduce the complexities of Atlassian Cloud transformation, Adaptavist - the flagship consultancy arm of The Adaptavist Group - launched a dedicated FastShift Complete migration programme, along with an Atlassian Cloud Migration Hub. As an AWS Advanced Partner, Adaptavist has been able to realise faster time-to-value, reduced risk, and long-term scalability on AWS for its customers, leveraging deep cloud expertise, proven migration frameworks, and industry-leading optimisation practices. ScriptRunner launched a suite of AI-powered solutions to simplify the process of Atlassian cloud migration for organisations around the world.

In addition, The Adaptavist Group and its brands increased support for businesses to adopt and optimise Atlassian solutions by developing dedicated products and features for compliance and security requirements. This included:

- Private cloud hosting option for ScriptRunner Connect in isolated AWS environments.

- A new US Data Residency feature for regulatory compliance for ScriptRunner.

Kolekti was also one of the first vendors in the Atlassian ecosystem to release a plugin compatible with Atlassian Government Cloud for customers requiring FedRAMPsecurity, proving that teams don't have to sacrifice the much-loved functionality of their Atlassian plugins in the name of secure operating.

The Adaptavist Group’s partner excellence was further evidenced by a host of global award wins. In FY2025 alone, the Company and its brands were awarded:

- Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 Services Americas

- GitLab Best Partner - Northern Europe (Adaptavist)

- GitLab Best Technical Solution/Project: D|OPS Digital (now part of The Adaptavist Group)

- Connectors Award at Miro’s Canvas event

- Gold-level partner status for monday.com in the US, and Silver-level partners in the UK and Turkey (Adaptavist)

- Two new AWS certifications: AWS WAF Delivery Partner and Amazon OpenSearch Service Delivery Partner (Adaptavist)

Additionally, 2025 saw Upscale’s Recurring Tasks app recognised by monday.com as one of the most-installed apps of the year for the third consecutive year. The first-ever app to automate recurring task creation on the monday.com platform, the solution enables businesses around the world to easily create any number of recurring items at once, significantly boosting efficiency for monday.com users.

After seeing increased demand for accelerated software delivery and improved development practices, the Company acquired D|OPS Digital, a consultancy specialising in DevSecOps and developer experience. As a result of the acquisition, The Adaptavist Group strengthened its ability to provide DevSecOps and developer experience consultancy via Adaptavist and expanded its vendor integration capabilities with the likes of GitLab, HashiCorp, DataDog, and Harness.

“In 2025, it became even more evident that organisations were looking for more than tools - they needed integrated solutions that remove friction from cloud transformation, ensure compliance at scale, and empower modern development teams," commented Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group. “Our ability to quickly adapt and capitalise on this demand has been instrumental both in driving growth and in deepening our partner and customer relationships.”

Alongside solutions and services developments, in FY2025, The Adaptavist Group launched its Adapting for Tomorrow startup incubator programme in Toronto, Canada, to fuel the next generation of talent in generative AI. As a result of the programme, two pioneering AI companies - Deaf AI and FastDoc - received bespoke training, resources, and mentorship to support their growth.

The year also saw The Adaptavist Group recognised for its flexible work practices, being named as a WORK180 Endorsed Employer for All Women 2025 for commitment to supporting women in the workplace, and receiving affirmed status as a Top Flexible Employer, highlighted in the Top 100 Most Flexible Employers Worldwide 2024.

“Partner relationships, digital transformation solutions, and a flexible working culture are fundamental to our differentiation, and the recognition we’ve received this year underscores their importance,”added Haighton-Williams. “We look forward to continued growth in 2026, and the ongoing expansion of our expertise in strategic sectors like DevEx and cloud.”

Results are from The Adaptavist Group’s 2025 financial year, which ran from the 1st of October 2024 - 30th Sept 2025. These numbers are preliminary and unaudited and therefore subject to change.

