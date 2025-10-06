Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of smart emergency wayfinding lighting has witnessed significant growth. The market, which stood at $2.12 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $2.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This expansion during the mentioned period is largely due to the surging demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, increased focus on compliance with building safety regulations, growing adoption of LED-based emergency lighting, enhanced urban infrastructure development, and heightened consciousness about evacuation systems.

It is projected that the smart emergency wayfinding lighting market will undergo speedy expansion in the coming years, anticipated to reach a valuation of $3.61 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth during the forecasted period can be linked to the escalating acceptance of smart building technologies, the ramping implementation of wireless control systems, expanding regulatory requirements for emergency lighting, increasing focus on sustainability and carbon reduction efforts and the rising investment in Internet of Things (IoT)-empowered lighting systems. Major trends likely during the forecast period englobe advancements in IoT-powered emergency lighting platforms, sophisticated wireless monitoring and control capabilities, innovations in adaptive wayfinding illumination, integration of building management systems with emergency lighting, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for better evacuation route optimization.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Market Landscape?

The expansion of the smart city infrastructure is projected to boost the growth of the smart emergency wayfinding lighting market in the foreseeable future. The structure of a smart city comprises an interconnected network of digital, physical, and IoT-based systems, developed to amplify urban efficiency and promote a sustainable lifestyle while improving the quality of life for its inhabitants. The surge in this smart city framework can be attributed to the escalating demand for enhanced urban efficiency, given the fact that it takes advantage of technology to optimize the use of resources and improve living standards. Smart emergency wayfinding lighting complements the smart city framework by integrating with IoT and building management systems, offering real-time emergency direction routes for increased urban safety and efficient evacuation. Besides, it reinforces the city's intelligent and resilient foundation. For instance, as reported by the International Institute of Management Development, a business school based in Switzerland, there has been a rise in the number of smart cities globally from 118 in 2021 to 141 in 2023 in April. This increase in smart city infrastructure acts as a catalyst for the growth of the smart emergency wayfinding lighting market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Market?

Major players in the Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Legrand S.A.

• Signify

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• Zumtobel Group AG

• Mackwell Electronics Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Market?

Key players in the smart emergency wayfinding lighting market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of cutting-edge solutions like cloud-based emergency lighting, which enhances the effectiveness of emergency lighting systems. Cloud-based models allow for remote control and supervision via cloud networks, providing instantaneous updates and diagnostics and ensuring a swift, centralized regulation of emergency lighting at numerous venues. For instance, Signify N.V., a lighting company from the Netherlands, rolled out its new wireless emergency lighting collection and monitoring system in June 2025. This innovation gives facility managers the ability to manage, scrutinize, and regulate both general and emergency lighting via a secured cloud-based interface. It also streamlines maintenance, supports regulatory standards, offers diverse configurations to suit different building requirements, and reduces operational complexity and expense by automating function and length checks and generating comprehensive compliance reports.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Market

The smart emergency wayfinding lighting market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting, Incandescent Lighting, Other Product Types

2) By Power Source: Wired, Battery-Powered, Solar-Powered

3) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Airports, Shopping Malls, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Light Emitting Diode Lighting: High Brightness Light Emitting Diodes (HB-LEDs), Surface-Mounted Light Emitting Diodes (SMD-LEDs), Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB-LEDs), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs), Miniature Light Emitting Diodes (Mini-LEDs)

2) By Fluorescent Lighting: Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL), Linear Fluorescent Tubes, U-Shaped Fluorescent Lamps, Circline Fluorescent Lamps

3) By Incandescent Lighting: Tungsten Filament Bulbs, Halogen Bulbs, Infrared Incandescent Lamps

4) By Other Product Types: Electroluminescent Lighting, Fiber Optic Lighting, Plasma Lighting

Smart Emergency Wayfinding Lighting Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global smart emergency wayfinding lighting market. Its rapid growth is expected to continue into the prediction period. The report also encompasses market performance in other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, takes the lead in terms of the fastest growing region in the set forecast duration.

