Women of Color Luminaries from Victoria’s Secret, Anthropologie, Alo and More Honored at First-of-Its-Kind Retail Summit

NEW YORK CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WOC Retail Alliance (WOCRA) honored six retail changemakers at its B.I.G. Summit, the largest ever professional conference for women of color in retail.The event, held on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Microsoft’s New York City Headquarters, drew over 200 attendees. Honorees included: Brandice N. Daniel, founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row; Masako Konishi, executive vice president of merchandising and buying at Alo Yoga; Shawuan Johnson, chief merchandising officer at Victoria's Secret; Anu Narayanan, president of women's and home at Anthropologie; Cynthia Sole, AI & digital transformation sales executive at Microsoft, and Stormi Steele, founder and CEO of Canvas Beauty.Although the awards focused on retail luminaries, the summit connected women of all levels: industry leaders as well as midcareer and rising talent. Women of color constitute almost 32% of retail industry jobs, but only 6% of C-suite roles. WOCRA leadership sees this work as a critical step toward creating opportunities during a time they are being significantly reduced.“We are done with admiring resilience,” WOCRA CEO Kimberly Lee Minor said in her welcome. “Today, we shift from admiration to action. … One day, we’ll look back at Sept. 25, 2025, and say: ‘This was the day we stopped whispering change and started shouting it.’ ”Dozens of retail industry leaders led workshops and training sessions within three tracks: leadership development, self-care and resilience, and AI/tech education by the Retail AI Council. Sunny Hostin—lawyer, journalist, and five-time Emmy Award–winning co-host of The View—joined Minor in a fireside chat on authenticity and blazing new paths. Hostin, also a bestselling author, is the founder and CEO of the multiplatform media company Sunny Hostin Productions and creator of Sunny Hostin Wines.Images, logos, and b-roll can be found here in the press asset folder About WOCRAThe WOC Retail Alliance (WOCRA) was established to create meaningful pathways for women of color in retail, from entry-level positions to the highest levels of corporate leadership. It provides hard and soft skills training, leadership development, and a support network for members. In 2024 alone, WOCRA brought together over 11,000 professionals for conversations and relationship-building across industry sectors and organizational levels. The organization also connects companies with job-ready talent and helps them build strong cultures that support retention.

