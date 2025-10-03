District Media Incorporated and Squid News App Announce Strategic Cooperative Publishing Agreement

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District Media Incorporated, a independent digital media company, is thrilled to announce a cooperative publishing agreement with Njuice AB, publisher of the Squid News App, a global leader in personalized news aggregation. This partnership will combine District Media’s high-quality journalism with Squid’s innovative platform to deliver unparalleled content experiences to millions of readers worldwide.

Through this collaboration, District Media’s diverse portfolio of engaging stories, in-depth news analysis, and multimedia content will be seamlessly integrated into Squid News App’s ecosystem. Squid’s 20 million monthly readers across 60 countries will gain access to District Media’s exclusive journalism, curated to match their interests through Squid’s AI-driven personalization technology.

“District Media is dedicated to expanding the reach of impactful storytelling,” said James Hendrickson, CEO of District Media Incorporated. “Partnering with the Njuice AB allows us to bring our stories to a broader global audience.”

District Media’s robust performance, evidenced by 13.5 million views across its platforms in August 2025, underscores its ability to captivate audiences with compelling, relevant content. This partnership leverages Squid’s extensive reach and District Media’s editorial expertise to drive engagement and foster deeper connections with readers.

The collaboration is poised to enhance content discoverability and user engagement, with projections estimating a 25% increase in cross-platform interaction within the first three months.

To explore personalized news with Squid News App, download it from the App Store or Google Play.

About District Media Incorporated

Based in Portland, Oregon, District Media Incorporated is a women led digital media company delivering high-quality journalism in finance, culture, automotives and lifestyle. With a focus on audience engagement, District Media reaches millions through its websites, apps, and strategic partnerships.

About The Squid News App

The Squid News App is a leading global news aggregator, serving over 20 million monthly users with personalized newsfeeds from more than 20,000 trusted sources. Available worldwide, Squid empowers users to stay informed with tailored content on any device.

