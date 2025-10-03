Aankhen and UNIFY announce partnership to deploy fiChains™ for Enterprise Tariff Impact Management

Financial Supply Chain

Ready to deploy Tariff Impact Management for 2026 Budgets

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aankhen Inc., the supply chain visibility and intelligence pioneer of Financial Supply Chains, today announced a strategic partnership with UNIFY , a provider of solutions to challenges identified by customers seeking solutions for implementation. Tariff Impact Management challenges rank high on every enterprise’s list for 2026 Budget planning.“After extensive industry research, UNIFY identified Aankhen’s Financial Supply Chain solution fiChains ™ as the most innovative, advanced, ready-to-deploy solution for Tariff Impact Management. Aankhen CEO Subhash Chowdary has a track record of transforming supply chains for companies like Nestle, Lockheed, and Dell. Tariffs affect every function within an organization and its partners, especially Procurement, Logistics, Finance, Suppliers, and 3PL/Carriers. UNIFY leverages its capabilities and an extensive partner ecosystem to bring best-in-class, proven enterprise solutions to its customers. We are excited to partner with Aankhen and deploy fiChains™. ” said Brahma Vella, the CEO of UNIFY.“After our recent partnership combining ThroughPut's real-time AI-driven supply chain decision intelligence and inventory optimization capabilities with Aankhen's fiChains™, UNIFY adds capabilities to scale deployment of fiChains™ said Subhash Chowdary, Founder and CEO of Aankhen."At Aankhen, we believe the future of supply chains is autonomous, intelligent, and trust-driven. UNIFY augments our trusted resources” to securely deploy sensitive financial supply chain systems like fiChains™ said Subhash Chowdary, Founder and CEO of fiChains.Interested enterprises can request early access or schedule a fiChains™ demo.Media Contact:Aankhen Inc.Subhash ChowdaryEmail: Subhash@fichains.comWebsite: aankhen.com | fiChains.comUNIFYAnirudh JoshiEmail: anirudh@unifytech.comWebsite: unifytech.comAbout UNIFYUNIFY is a Seattle-based AI first digital engineering services provider for Product Engineering, Enterprise Applications, and Information Technology. Clients span across industries such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Automotive and Energy.About Aankhen IncAankhen is a Silicon Valley-based provider of financial supply chain visibility solutions. Aankhen's Financial Supply Chain innovation, fiChains™, mitigates the financial impact of Tariffs. fiChains™ uses pre-trained Digital Assistants (DAs) to automate cross-functional collaboration required across Finance, Planning, Procurement, Logistics, Product Engineering, Suppliers, and 3PL/Carriers to compute SKU-level costs to support and implement fact-based executive and operational decisions to mitigate Tariffs' impact.Find out more at https://aankhen.com or https://fiChains.com

