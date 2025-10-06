Robotic Tire Recycling System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Robotic Tire Recycling System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Robotic Tire Recycling System Market Size And Growth?

The market size for robotic tire recycling systems has seen a significant increase lately. An impressive growth is expected, with projections suggesting a rise from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This upward trend in the past has been driven by a combination of factors, including growing demand for tire recycling owed to the increasing waste volumes, government regulations laid out for tire disposal and landfill reduction, adoption of basic mechanical recycling systems on the rise, heightened awareness about the environmental harm caused by burning tires, and the growth of recycling infrastructure.

The market for robotic tire recycling systems is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach $2.35 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This growth within the forecast period is likely due to the increasing utilization of robotic tire recycling, greater adoption of circular economy principles, the proliferation of automated recycling facilities in upcoming markets, burgeoning government incentives for eco-friendly recycling technologies, and an uptick in the employment of renewable energy-driven recycling systems. Key trends in the anticipated period encompass the growth of artificial intelligence integration for total process automation, progression in the establishment of fully independent recycling facilities, innovation of circular economy methods by tire manufacturers, betterment of robots designed for handling various tire materials and progress in vision systems and sorting technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Robotic Tire Recycling System Market?

The projected expansion of recycling infrastructure across the world is poised to fuel the growth trajectory of the robotic tire recycling system market. This specific infrastructure entails a series of facilities, methodologies and systems, allowing for the collection, categorization, processing, and reclamation of waste into reusable materials. An increasing focus on sustainability, both from industries and government bodies, is driving up investment in high-tech recycling facilities, thus widening the recycling infrastructure. This infrastructure facilitates the operation of robotic tire recycling systems by providing an efficient and systematic channel for gathering, sorting, and processing worn-out tires. This ensures a steady supply for automatic deconstruction and material retrieval. For example, Plastics Europe, a trade organization based in Belgium, estimated in January 2022 that investment in chemical recycling is set to significantly rise from $2.83 billion (EUR 2.6 billion) in 2025 to $8.72 billion (EUR 8 billion) in 2030. As such, the broadening of recycling infrastructure worldwide is contributing to the rise of the robotic tire recycling system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Robotic Tire Recycling System Market?

Major players in the Robotic Tire Recycling System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ABB Robotics

• Zebra Technologies

• Zeppelin Systems GmbH

• Yaskawa Motoman

• AMP Robotics

• Lakin Tire

• Bulk Handling Systems

• SSI Shredding Systems, Inc.

• Eldan Recycling A/S

• Weima Maschinenbau GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Robotic Tire Recycling System Market?

Primarily, firms in the robotic tire recycling system market are concentrating on innovating sophisticated solutions like automated defect detection systems, thereby improving precision and efficiency in tire processing. These advanced systems employ integrated sensors, imaging techniques, and software analytics to detect defects, quantify damage, and steer robotic tools towards a focussed repair or processing, leading to decreased waste and heightened operational productivity. For example, Italmatic S.r.l., a tire equipment manufacturer based in Italy, introduced the Crater Tire CT4.0 Double in November 2024. This product is equipped with a robotic monorail system for automatic tire loading and unloading, the ability to process two tires simultaneously, and a crown defect detection system based on sensors equipped with integrated abrasive repair tools. Besides, it contains barcode, and QR code scanners for total traceability, and auto synchronization with warehouse or enterprise resource planning systems. These unique features enhance processing pace, lessen manual work, and prolong tire durability, thus promoting a greener tire recycling and retread process.

How Is The Robotic Tire Recycling System Market Segmented?

The robotic tire recycling system market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Robots, Conveyors, Shredders, Control Systems, Other Components

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence Based Systems, Vision-Guided Robotics, Collaborative Robots, Other Technology

3) By Automation Level: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicle Tires, Commercial Vehicle Tires, Off-The-Road Tires, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Recycling Facilities, Automotive Industry, Rubber Manufacturers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Robots: Articulated Robots, Collaborative Robots, Gantry Robots, Mobile Robots

2) By Conveyors: Belt Conveyors, Roller Conveyors, Chain Conveyors, Overhead Conveyors

3) By Shredders: Single Shaft Shredders, Dual Shaft Shredders, Four Shaft Shredders, Granulators

4) By Control Systems: Programmable Logic Controllers, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition Systems, Human Machine Interfaces, Distributed Control Systems

5) By Other Components: Sensors, Vision Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Pneumatic Systems, Cutting Tools

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Robotic Tire Recycling System Market?

In the Robotic Tire Recycling System Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in the year 2024. The region of Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

