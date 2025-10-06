The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Satellite Measurement And Control Market Set to Reach $9.03 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $9.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Satellite Measurement And Control Market Through 2025?

The market size for satellite measurement and control has seen a swift escalation in the past few years. The market, which is predicted to be valued at $4.80 billion in 2024, is anticipated to surge to a value of $5.46 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an enhanced need for dependable satellite communication, an influx in investment towards space infrastructure, an increased requirement for precise earth observation, a surge in the deployment of satellite constellations, coupled with an ascending attention towards defense and security applications.

The market size of satellite measurement and control is projected to witness rapid expansion in the upcoming years, swelling to a $9.03 billion value in 2029 at a 13.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this upturn in the forecast period include the escalating adoption of AI-powered satellite control, a surge in the demand for real-time data transmission, increased use of small satellites, an uptick in commercial space missions, and a heightened emphasis on self-reliant satellite operations. Key trends foreseen in this forecast period are advancements in ground station automation, the melding of cloud-based control systems, novel developments in software-defined satellite communication, the evolution of AI-guided telemetry solutions, and progress in downsized satellite components.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Satellite Measurement And Control Market?

The surge in satellite launches is predicted to fuel the advancement of the satellite measurement and control industry. These launches involve the positioning of satellites into orbit via launch vehicles, assisting various applications including communication, Earth observation, navigation, and scientific research. The continual rise in satellite launches can be attributed to the escalating demand for worldwide connectivity and data-related services. The methodology of satellite measurement and control is employed during these launches to supervise, track, and govern the satellite's path, condition, and operations from beginning to end, ensuring they're functioning smoothly even while in orbit. For example, in 2024, data from the Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in the United States, showcased that the worldwide space industry carried out a total of 259 orbital launches, equating to a boost of 16% when compared to the previous year. Hence, the predicted increase in satellite launches is projected to push forward the development of the satellite measurement and control market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Satellite Measurement And Control Market?

Major players in the Satellite Measurement And Control Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Atos SE

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Satellite Measurement And Control Market?

Significant players in the satellite measurement and control market are zeroing in on innovative advancements, like satellite-prepared next-generation autonomous telemetry and tracking systems. These technical innovations aim to improve mission reliability, cut down operational expenses, and facilitate instantaneous decision-making for sophisticated satellite constellations. Satellite-prepared next-generation autonomous telemetry and tracking systems make use of cutting-edge technology to autonomously supervise, trace, and manage the health and performance of satellites with limited human intervention. This ensures greater accuracy and effectiveness in space operations. As an illustration, in August 2025, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an American aerospace organization, launched the Navigation Technology Satellite (NTS)-3 navigation satellite system. This system comes equipped with an integrated phased array antenna, a flexible waveform platform with the ability to be reprogrammed while in orbit, and a CION digital space receiver for autonomous navigation. Its unique properties enable superior earth-coverage broadcasting, speedy signal deployment, and reliable navigation sustenance even when ground communication is lost, thus enhancing precision and robustness in satellite measurement and control operations.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Satellite Measurement And Control Market

The satellite measurement and control market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Orbit Type: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO)

3) By Technology: Ground Station Technology, Satellite-Based Technology, Software-Defined Radio Technology, Radio Frequency Systems, Telemetry And Tracking Systems

4) By Application: Shipping, Energy, Government, Mining, Medical, Security, Agricultural, Retail, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Aerospace, Defense, Telecommunications, Scientific Research, Other End-User

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Antennas, Transponders, Telemetry Systems, Tracking Stations, Ground Terminals, Onboard Instruments, Control Processors, Radio Frequency (RF) Equipment

2) By Software: Mission Control Software, Satellite Telemetry And Tracking Software, Data Processing And Analysis Software, Simulation And Modeling Tools, Network Management Software, Cybersecurity Software

3) By Services: Launch And Early Orbit Services (LEOP), Telemetry, Tracking, And Command (TT&C) Services, Satellite Operations And Maintenance, Ground Station Services, Data Management And Distribution Services, Consulting And Training Services

Global Satellite Measurement And Control Market - Regional Insights

In the Satellite Measurement And Control Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. The report predicts the most rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region in upcoming years. The comprehensive geographical coverage of the study includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

