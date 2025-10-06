The Business Research Company

Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2029 – New Report from The Business Research Company

It will grow to $5.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Market Worth?

The market size of the robotic underground pipe lining has seen a speedy expansion in the last few years. Its growth is projected to rise from $2.96 billion in 2024 to $3.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors such as a surge in the implementation of closed-circuit television (CCTV)-based pipe inspection systems, heightened demand for rehabilitation within industrial pipeline systems, an amplified emphasis on minimizing downtime in utility operations, a growing inclination towards municipal trenchless repair teams operating in-house, and an increased uptake of predictive maintenance tactics could be attributed to this upswing in its historic period.

There is anticipated fast-paced expansion in the market for robotic underground pipe lining over the next several years. It is projected to reach a value of $5.60 billion by the year 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The escalation during the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as increased capital expenditure on infrastructure, the demand for less invasive solutions, governmental funding for revamps, deteriorating pipeline networks, and an emphasis on sustainable practices. The projection period significant trends contain enhanced multi-diameter pipe lining robotic systems, advanced remotely controlled repair mechanisms suited for high-risk environments, the creation of modular robotic platforms for swift deployment, breakthroughs in self-healing liner materials, and the progression in hybrid robots that integrate inspection and repair capabilities.

What Are The Factors Driving The Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Market?

The emergence of smart cities is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the robotic underground pipe lining market in the future. Smart cities are urban regions that utilize IoT-enabled devices, automation systems, and data analytics to enhance infrastructure, resource management, and services, leading to better sustainability and quality of life. The expansion of such cities is largely fueled by the necessity for effective urban management, utilizing technology and data to optimize resources, enhance infrastructure, decrease traffic congestion, and augment residents' quality of life. Robotic underground pipe lining improves smart cities by facilitating effective, non-intrusive maintenance of subterranean infrastructure, minimizing service disruptions, prolonging pipeline longevity, lessening environmental impact, and aiding in sustainable, data-based urban growth. For example, the International Institute for Management Development, a business school based in Switzerland, reported a substantial increase in the number of smart cities globally in April 2023, rising from 118 cities in 2021 to 141 cities in 2023. Hence, the emergence of smart cities is propelling the expansion of the robotic underground pipe lining market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Market?

Major players in the Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Suez S.A.

• Trelleborg Pipe Seals Milford Inc.

• Roto-Rooter Group Inc.

• The Vortex Companies Inc.

• Waterline Renewal Technologies LLC

• SAK Construction LLC

• Sekisui SPR Americas LLC

• IMS Robotics Inc.

• Fer-Pal Infrastructure Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Industry?

Key companies in the robotic underground pipe lining market are concentrating on adopting innovative technologies such as solar-powered mobile fit-outs to boost operational effectiveness, lessen environmental harm, and enhance safety and adaptability in varying job site environments. Solar-powered mobile fit-outs, which are service vehicles furnished with solar panels and onboard energy systems, can decrease fuel usage, minimize carbon emissions, and offer reliable off-grid power for trenchless repair projects. For example, Veolia Holdings Australia Pty Ltd., a proprietary company based in Australia, introduced a ready-to-use UV rehabilitation truck in October 2023. This truck was equipped by Pipe Core and Industrial Equipment Solutions, using robotic relining technology from Cosmic Engineering. The truck is fitted with things like solar panels, lithium battery storage, and energy-efficient systems that aid in the UV curing of liners, while also increasing operator safety and adaptability on trenchless repair projects. The truck also features specially designed interiors, ergonomic workspaces, and safety-orientated features such as a 100kg winch for handling hefty equipment and an under-mount water tank for cleaning up. This ensures crews can work effectively under various site conditions, reducing manual handling risks, keeping hygiene standards high, and supporting lengthy projects without sacrificing operator comfort or safety.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Market Share?

The robotic underground pipe lining market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Solution Type: Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining, Slip Lining, Pipe Bursting, Spiral Wound Lining, Other Solution Types

2) By Robot Type: Inspection Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Cleaning Robots, Other Robot Types

3) By Pipe Material: Concrete, Clay, Plastic, Metal, Other Pipe Materials

4) By Application: Water Supply, Sewage, Gas Pipelines, Oil Pipelines, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining: Resin Impregnated Felt Liner, Polyurethane Liner, Epoxy Liner, Vinyl Ester Liner

2) By Slip Lining: Polyethylene Pipe, Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe, Polypropylene Pipe, High-Density Polyethylene Pipe

3) By Pipe Bursting: Static Pipe Bursting, Pneumatic Pipe Bursting, Hydraulic Pipe Bursting

4) By Spiral Wound Lining: Stainless Steel Spiral Wound, Plastic Spiral Wound, Composite Spiral Wound

5) By Other Solution Types: Sectional Point Repair, Fold-And-Form Lining, Spray Lining

What Are The Regional Trends In The Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Market?

In the Robotic Underground Pipe Lining Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in 2024. It is expected that the quickest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report investigates several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

