Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Market Through 2025?

The market size of robotic process automation in legal services has seen a significant expansion in the past years. The market, which is projected to expand from $2.18 billion in 2024 to $2.63 billion in 2025, has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The previous growth can be credited to a surge in manual documentation, heightened reliance on conventional contract reviews, increased regulation documentation needs, a rise in litigation records, and an escalated demand for organized case administration.

The market size for robotic process automation in legal services is slated for a substantial increase in the forthcoming years, surging to $5.50 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 20.3%. This anticipated growth during the projected period can be credited to the escalating adoption of AI-powered automation, the growing necessity for live compliance monitoring, the rising demand for cost-effective legal procedures, increasing intricacy of worldwide legal systems, and burgeoning need for remote legal aid. The forecast period will notably be characterized by prime trends such as utilizing technology for e-discovery automation, the progression of intelligent case management systems, the evolution of automated compliance monitoring, the integration of chatbots for customer correspondence, and innovations in predictive analytics for lawsuit proceedings.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Market?

The growing use of cloud computing is anticipated to drive the expansion of robotic process automation in the legal service sector in the future. The process of cloud adoption entails the transition of IT resources, services, and software from on-premises structures to more scalable, flexible, and efficient cloud platforms. This increased adoption is facilitated by the cloud's capacity to provide scalable resources that can adjust to demand fluctuations and solutions that cater to a plethora of business demands effectively. The integration of robotic process automation into legal services enhances the functionality of cloud computing. This enhancement is achieved by automating monotonous legal workflows, facilitating smooth data management, and improving scalability and efficiency on cloud platforms. For instance, Eurostat, a government organization based in Luxembourg, stated in December 2023 that 45.2% of businesses in the European Union utilized cloud computing resources such as online software, computing power, and storage in 2023. This figure indicates a 4.2 percentage point growth compared to 2021. Thus, the mounting adoption of cloud computing is predicted to stimulate the advancement of robotic process automation in the legal service sector in the coming years.

Which Players Dominate The Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Industry Landscape?

Major players in the robotic process automation in legal service market include:

• Xerox Holdings Corporation

• NICE Ltd.

• Pegasystems Inc.

• UiPath Inc.

• Appian Corporation

• Tungsten Automation Corp

• Automation Anywhere Inc

• EdgeVerve Systems Limited

• Blue Prism Group plc

• Accelirate Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Industry?

Top companies in the legal services robotic process automation (RPA) market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as no-code AI-powered platforms to refine legal workflows and improve efficiency. These no-code AI-powered platforms are software tools facilitating legal professionals to automate workflows and implement AI-driven solutions without requiring written coding. For example, in November 2023, a US-based software firm provides a no-code platform called Work.AI which blends AI, machine learning, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and RPA that allows organizations to form an endless AI digital workforce by merging platform power with their industry-specific skills. This platform empowers legal teams to automate intricate workflows without the requirement for coding skills, using features like no-code IDP, a connectors framework, and a rules engine. This technique simplifies tasks like document inspection, contract analysis, and compliance monitoring, minimising manual work and upgrading accuracy.

Global Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The robotic process automation in legal service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Solution: Software, Service

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Document Management, Contract Management, Compliance Management, Billing And Invoicing, Litigation Support

4) By End User: Law Firms, Corporate Legal Departments, Government Entities

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Workflow Automation, Document Management, Contract Analysis, Case Management, Compliance Monitoring, Data Extraction

2) By Service: Consulting, Implementation, Training, Support And Maintenance, Process Assessment, Custom Development

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Robotic Process Automation In Legal Service Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for robotic process automation in legal services. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report on robotic process automation in legal services includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

