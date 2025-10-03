FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DDOT Launches 2025-2026 Tree Planting Season

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the start of the 2025-2026 tree planting season, with plans to plant several thousand trees across the District. These efforts will both replace trees that have been removed and expand the canopy in new locations identified as suitable for growth. Planting new trees improves the quality of life for Washingtonians by cleaning the air and water, beautifying streets, calming traffic, and strengthening community spaces. Trees also play a critical role in cooling our city during increasingly hot summer months.

DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division conducts its annual tree planting program from October through May. Arborists work to fill every possible public tree space with a healthy new tree, selected according to arboriculture best practices, the existing neighborhood diversity, and the climate vulnerability of each tree species. This year, DDOT aims to plant between 6,000 and 8,000 trees across all eight wards. The agency’s goal is to expand the District’s tree canopy coverage from 37% today to 40% by 2032.

How can you get involved? Please consider the following options:

Request a new tree on your street, park, or recreation center by texting 311, calling 311, or using the online portal 311.dc.gov.

FREE Trees are available for your yard! Using funds raised by DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division, the RiverSmart Homes Program, offered by the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) and Casey Trees, provides free tree planting on your private property. Additionally, residents who’ve already planted a tree at home may also be eligible for a rebate through the RiverSmart Homes Program. So join in to directly support the work of conserving and expanding the urban forest!

Eager to help support newly planted District trees? Check out our tree watering app to find newly-planted trees on your street. Urban Forestry has a new website where you can find maps to learn about trees in your neighborhood and the services scheduled to care for this resource.

To see what trees will be planted on your street, visit DDOT’s Tree Planting Map. To learn more about the tree species DDOT plants, explore the District’s Diverse Canopy Map. For more information about DDOT’s Urban Forestry program, visit trees.dc.gov.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.