DAGS NEWS RELEASE: ETS RECOGNIZES OCTOBER AS CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH IN HAWAI‘I

STATE OF HAWAI’I

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA LOIHELU A LAWELAWE LAULĀ

KEITH A. REGAN

COMPTROLLER

KA LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

MEOH-LENG SILLIMAN

DEPUTY COMPTROLLER

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

OFFICE OF ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

KEʻENA HOʻOLANA ʻENEHANA

CHRISTINE M. SAKUDA

CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

LUNA ʻENEHANA

ETS RECOGNIZES OCTOBER AS CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH IN HAWAI‘I

The Office of Enterprise Services Works to Protect State’s Data

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., proclaims October Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Hawai‘i to highlight the state’s role in identifying cyber threats and encouraging best practices online.

“In this increasingly interconnected world, it’s important for people and businesses to take concrete steps to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts,” says Governor Green.

The Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS), which is essentially the state’s IT department, continually works to protect the state’s data. Part of this initiative includes protecting our citizens’ data, which resulted in the launch of the myHawaii Citizen Identity Initiative (https://my.hawaii.gov/) earlier this year. MyHawaii aims to consolidate state government service portals into one secure website, making it safer and easier for citizens to access state services.

Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) Director and Comptroller Keith Regan, whose department is responsible for ETS, reminds people, “Small steps can make a big difference. Strong passwords and a password manager, multifactor authentication and updated software are some key ways to stay safe from hackers.”

Chief Information Officer Christine Sakuda points out, “We’ve seen a major increase in AI over the last few years. We hope people take some time to understand cybersecurity risks and how better to secure their data.” To learn more about the state government’s cybersecurity program, visit http://ets.hawaii.gov/state-of-hawaii-cyber-security-program/.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Hawaiʻi coincides with the national observance recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (https://www.dhs.gov/topics/cybersecurity), the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (https://www.cisecurity.org/ms-isac), and industry partners, which collectively encourage all citizens to learn about cybersecurity to put that knowledge into practice in their homes, schools, workplaces and businesses.

The state Department of Law Enforcement’s Office of Homeland Security provides planning and training efforts to prevent, protect, mitigate and respond to government cyber threats (https://law.hawaii.gov/ohs/plans-ops/cybersecurity/).

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Office of Consumer Protection also works to identify potential personal cybersecurity attacks to protect our residents from fraudulent online activities (https://cca.hawaii.gov/ins/consumers/cybersecurity-insurance/).

Other partner agencies include the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO), and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA).

MS-ISAC offers the “Cybersecurity Toolkit” at https://www.cisecurity.org/ms-isac/ms-isac-toolkit. The toolkit helps users make proactive, positive and effective cybersecurity behavior changes.

“The cybersecurity landscape keeps changing and in tandem with the growing impact of AI, has created an urgent need for better education and protection strategies,” concludes State Chief Information Security Officer Vincent Hoang. “We’re hopeful that when people, businesses and government work together, we can together build a safer digital world.”

# # #

(Image courtesy DAGS/ETS)

25-10-1 Cybersecurity b roll_courtesy DAGS-ETS

ABOUT ETS

The Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) provides governance for executive branch IT projects and seeks to identify, prioritize and advance innovative initiatives with the greatest potential to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and improve transparency and accountability in state government. ETS, an office within the Department of Accounting and General Services, also supports the management and operation of all state agencies by providing effective, efficient, coordinated and cost-beneficial computer and telecommunication services such that state program objectives may be achieved.

https://ets.hawaii.gov/

Media contact:

Joanna Lee

Office of Enterprise Technology Services, DAGS

Phone: 808-587-9735

Email: [email protected]

Tony Benabese

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS)

Phone: 808-586-0404

Email: [email protected]