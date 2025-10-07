Teen Entrepreneur Maxim Harris Turns School Project into Market-Ready Product: RagePADs Arrive This October

Maxim and the RagePADs

After months of determination, innovation, and personal resilience, 13-year-old entrepreneur Maxim Harris prepares to bring his invention, RagePADs, to market

We’re just so proud that instead of letting that time go to waste, he used it to learn and build something. RagePAD wasn’t just a project—it was therapy, distraction, and education all at once.” — Scott Harris

NYACK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of determination, innovation, and personal resilience, 13-year-old entrepreneur Maxim Harris is preparing to bring his invention, RagePADs , to market this October. What began as a middle school project has grown into a full-fledged product launch, with hundreds of RagePADs currently in production and set to arrive in stock in late September. RagePAD is a compact, impact-absorbing pad designed to help gamers channel frustration in a safe and productive way—minimizing noise, preventing gear damage, and promoting emotional reset during intense gaming sessions.“It started as a school project,” Maxim explains. “I knew that gamer rage was a real thing—broken controllers, yelling, quitting mid-game. I did not know how common it was and that there were no good solutions out there. I figured if there was a simple way to get the frustration out without hurting your stuff or your hands, people might actually use it. During the project I made some designs and sampled the market which is a fancy way of saying I asked other kids in school and people really liked it.”From Hospital Beds to High ImpactMaxim's story goes far deeper than gaming. As a kid living with cancer for the past 4 years, he spends a lot of time in hospitals or at home in bed recovering, not well enough to go to school or play with friends. During those times, video games became more than entertainment—they became an outlet, a mental escape, and a way to stay connected with friends. However the treatments also left him weak, susceptible to injury, so the drawbacks of tilting very real for him. These conditions combined with the natural frustration that Maxim and most other children battling cancer feel all the time made the need for a safe way to deal with gamer rage even more important.“Max had a lot of idle time during treatment,” says his father. “We’re just so proud that instead of letting that time go to waste, he used it to learn, tinker, and build something. RagePAD wasn’t just a project—it was therapy, distraction, and education all at once. We spent hours talking about everything from materials in the prototypes, how to set pricing, even working on the website together." What started as a 3D-printed prototype he made in TinkerCAD evolved into a professionally manufactured product. Maxim experimented with dozens of materials—from TPU matrices to gel inserts and foam cores—before settling on a design that balances comfort, durability, and quiet resistance. The final RagePAD features a removable microfiber cover, a nonslip base, and a solid inner core made for repeated strikes.Not Just a Product—A PurposeWhile the product is designed for gamers, Maxim sees a larger mission behind it. “Gaming helps me deal with cancer. Now I want to help other people deal with rage, stress, and anxiety in a smarter way while also helping other kids with cancer fight. That’s why every time someone buys a RagePAD a part of the profits go to St. Judes. I have only sold a few prototype units so far but it felt really good handing those checks to my doctor before my treatments” In fact, 20% of profits from RagePAD sales are donated directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , a cause that means even more to Maxim’s family since his diagnosis. His mother adds: “We’re just amazed—not only is he building something useful, but he’s using it to give back to the hospital that has helped him and so many other kids with cancer.”Launch Timeline & What’s Next- RagePAD: The original model—compact, affordable, and effective. Price: $12.99. Shipping in three colors now.- RagePAD+: An upgraded version with vibration sensors and customizable sound effects. Price: $19.99. Coming later this year.- RagePAD Mouse: An in-development version that integrates the RagePAD into a high-quality gaming mouse pad—so the pad is always within reach.For Maxim, this is just the beginning. “I’ve got more ideas,” he says with a grin. “But right now, I’m just focused on making sure every gamer who needs a RagePAD can get one.”About RagePADsRagePADs is a product line created by young entrepreneur Maxim Harris, built to help gamers safely release frustration and regain focus. Designed during Maxim’s cancer treatment and refined over months of prototyping, RagePADs are made with premium materials and engineered for durability. A portion of every sale supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

