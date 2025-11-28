MZLS and Managing Partner Anthony Maceira Recognized in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026 for the First Time
Driven by rapid expansion, of the firm MZLS and Managing Partner Anthony O. Maceira Zayas achieve first-time inclusion in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026.
Best Lawyers notes that its methodology is “based entirely on peer review,” designed to reflect the consensus opinion of leading attorneys within each practice area and jurisdiction.
About the Recognition
Honoree: Anthony O. Maceira Zayas, Managing Partner
Edition: The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026
Practice Area: Corporate and M&A Law
Listings: Individual profile and MZLS firm profile (insert links)
About MZLS
MZLS advises companies, investors, and institutions in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. across corporate and commercial transactions, regulatory and administrative law, government affairs, and dispute resolution. The firm’s first-time inclusion in Best Lawyers highlights its rapid expansion, multi-jurisdictional capabilities, and commitment to high-caliber legal and strategic counsel.
Best Lawyers®, Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ and associated logos are trademarks of Best Lawyers LLC.
Carmen A. Zayas
MZLS LLC
+1 240-422-7535
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.