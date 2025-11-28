Submit Release
MZLS and Managing Partner Anthony Maceira Recognized in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026 for the First Time

Photo of part of the MZLS Puerto Rico team with Anthony Maceira and former Judge Edgardo Rivera García at the center.

Driven by rapid expansion, of the firm MZLS and Managing Partner Anthony O. Maceira Zayas achieve first-time inclusion in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026.

This recognition reflects the confidence companies place in us as they enter and expand in Puerto Rico. Our team is committed to guiding clients through complex corporate and regulatory matters.”
— Anthony Maceira
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MZLS LLC announced today that its Managing Partner, Anthony Maceira, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026 in the practice area of Corporate and M&A Law. This marks the first time both MZLS and its Managing Partner are recognized by Best Lawyers, reflecting the firm’s fast-growing corporate and regulatory practice across Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. MZLS also appears in the Best Lawyers Puerto Rico firm directory.

Best Lawyers notes that its methodology is “based entirely on peer review,” designed to reflect the consensus opinion of leading attorneys within each practice area and jurisdiction.

About the Recognition

Honoree: Anthony O. Maceira Zayas, Managing Partner

Edition: The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026

Practice Area: Corporate and M&A Law

Listings: Individual profile and MZLS firm profile (insert links)

About MZLS

MZLS advises companies, investors, and institutions in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. across corporate and commercial transactions, regulatory and administrative law, government affairs, and dispute resolution. The firm’s first-time inclusion in Best Lawyers highlights its rapid expansion, multi-jurisdictional capabilities, and commitment to high-caliber legal and strategic counsel.

Best Lawyers®, Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ and associated logos are trademarks of Best Lawyers LLC.

MZLS and Managing Partner Anthony Maceira Recognized in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico™ 2026 for the First Time

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Law, Politics, Technology


