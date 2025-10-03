ACP Painting LLC, Veteran-Owned Business, Featured on ABC15 Arizona for Excellence in Service and Community Impact

ACP Painting LLC, Veteran-Owned Business, Featured on ABC15 Arizona for Excellence in Service & Community Impact

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACP Painting LLC , a veteran-owned painting company, was recently featured on ABC15 Arizona for its outstanding contributions to the Arizona painting industry and its strong commitment to the local community. Founded over 20 years ago by brothers Russ and Rob Byers, ACP Painting LLC has established itself as a leader in residential, commercial, and industrial painting services across the Phoenix Valley.As Army veterans, Russ and Rob Byers have brought a unique perspective to their business. They specialize in both interior and exterior painting , cabinet refinishing, and metal specialty finishes. One of their standout services is electrostatic painting, which has become particularly popular for metal surfaces like view fences and gates in HOA communities. Russ Byers explained, "Electrostatic painting is a big thing with HOAs. It helps the paint cling better to metal surfaces, getting into the nooks and crannies that regular painting can’t reach."In addition to its painting services, ACP Painting LLC is committed to giving back to the community. As Army veterans, Russ and Rob prioritize supporting fellow veterans. The company hosts an annual Memorial Day 5K walk/run in Maricopa, with all proceeds going to local veteran organizations. ACP Painting LLC also contributes to local schools and other charitable causes, demonstrating its strong roots in the community.About ACP Painting LLCACP Painting LLC is proud to be a veteran-owned and committed painting company serving the entire Phoenix Valley. The company has completed more than 9,000 painting projects, transforming homes and businesses across the region. In that time, ACP Painting LLC has painted an estimated 25–30 million square feet of surfaces, bringing fresh color, protection, and long-lasting finishes to thousands of satisfied customers. Whether residential, commercial, or industrial, ACP Painting LLC continues to deliver top-quality results with a focus on customer satisfaction and community impact.For more information or to request an estimate, visit ACP Painting LLC or call (480) 764-3556.ACP Painting, LLCScottsdale Location8350 E Raintree Dr Ste 215,Scottsdale, AZ 85260Phone: 480- 764-3735Maricopa Location20987 N John Wayne PkwyMaricopa, AZ 85139Phone: 480-785-6323

