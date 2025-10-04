Why Law Firms Are Turning to Global Virtual Staff to Solve the Intake Crisis

Intake Infographic Legal Intaker Logo Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft and Legal Intaker

Law firms are losing clients at intake. A new model of virtual staff combines empathy and efficiency to solve one of the industry’s hidden crises.

It’s not about replacing technology, it’s about a combined approach... Virtual intake staff... [give] firms the flexibility to expand without the overhead of traditional hiring.” — Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft & Legal Intaker

CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legal industry is quietly facing an intake crisis. According to a recent study investigating 1,000 firms across the country, 48% of their calls went unanswered with no call back or follow up. Firms are losing traction as these numbers have plummeted since 2019. Most potential clients just continue down their list of lawyers until they find one that picks up the phone. And when they do, nearly four out of five clients expect to speak with a real human according to the same report ( https://www.clio.com/resources/legal-trends/2024-report/ ).For clients navigating a traumatic experience whether after an accident, a family dispute, or an immigration challenge, the intake process is more than just information gathering or qualifying. It’s the moment they decide whether to trust a firm with their future. Yet many firms are falling behind, losing cases before they even begin.As pressures build, law firms are beginning to experiment with two alternatives: AI intake solutions, which offer speed but lack empathy, or call centers, which offer a human voice but oftentimes, that’s not enough. Call centers are disconnected from the firm’s culture, training, and case management systems. This creates a “one-size-fits-all” interaction which while being cost effective, feels impersonal and inconsistent to the potential client. AI Intake also rarely leaves the potential client feeling understood or reassured. The two largest “solutions” in the industry are leading to a disconnect between what clients want and what law firms are capable of.This has led to a growing shift towards a third solution, virtual intake staff. Trained professionals who work remotely but operate as an extended arm or integrated members of the law firm. Unlike AI, they can build trust. Unlike call centers, they know the cases, the firm, and the clients. And unlike in-house hires, the talent pool is global and cost effective allowing firms to scale without heavy overhead.“It’s not about replacing technology, it’s about a combined approach to give your clients the empathy they’re looking for,” said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft . “Virtual intake staff meet clients where they are while giving firms the flexibility to expand without the overhead of traditional hiring.”Reflecting this industry-wide shift, Legal Soft has launched Legal Intaker , a subsidiary dedicated exclusively to virtual intake staffing. One midsize firm that piloted Legal Intaker replaced a single in-house coordinator with three virtual intake staff members. The result was faster follow-ups, improved client conversion rates, and more signed cases all at a fraction of the cost. These outcomes mirror what Legal Soft and other industry leaders have already achieved across the nation. By embedding virtual staff directly into firm workflows, the company is showing how intake can be transformed from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage.The financial stakes could not be higher. With just 7% of new calls typically converting into paying cases, law firms miss out on an estimated 13.6 million potential clients each year simply because no one answered. With referrals and online reviews increasingly tied to client experience, those losses extend far beyond revenue.“Attorneys often underestimate how much growth they’re leaving on the table at intake,” Kohan added. “At the end of the day, if you’re not answering with empathy, consistency, and speed, another firm is.”As analysts project the alternative legal services market to reach $28.5 billion globally ( https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en-us/posts/legal/alsp-report-2025/ ), intake is expected to become one of the most common roles to go virtual. Experts predict that hybrid models, where AI tools assist with repeatable actions and qualifying leads but humans handle the client-facing calls, will dominate the next 5 years.For many firms, the decision is no longer whether to modernize intake, but can we adapt before the other firms do. Legal Intaker’s launch sends a large signal of where the industry is headed: a future where intake is efficient, scalable, and above all, human.About Legal SoftLegal Soft is a law firm growth company providing virtual staffing, marketing, and technology solutions to more than 650 law firms nationwide. Founded by entrepreneur and author Hamid Kohan, Legal Soft helps firms scale using innovative staffing models, AI-driven operations, and business development strategies. Learn more at www.legalsoft.com

