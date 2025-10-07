LeCuckoo Inc Files Provisional Patent for World's First Comprehensive Creator Compensation Model in Food-Tech

Happy Influencer receiving royalties for recipe saves and shares.

LeCuckoo launches LUC.cooking, the first food-tech platform paying creators with royalties, referrals, and recipe sales. Customers First | Creators First.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeCuckoo Inc , parent company of LUC.cooking , today announced the filing of its provisional patent for a first-of-its-kind platform that combines AI-powered personalization, community-driven food experiences, and a royalty-based compensation model for recipe creators.The company has been operating in stealth mode for the past year, building the system architecture, creator programs, and customer experiences that will define the future of food-tech. The result is an ecosystem where customers can personalize recipes and manage multiple food journeys, while creators are recognized as artists and compensated fairly for their work.“At LeCuckoo, our mantra is simple: customers first, creators first,” said Symone Opara, Founder and CEO of LeCuckoo Inc. “LUC.cooking allows customers to make recipes their own and connect with AI and community support. At the same time, we’ve built a model that enables creators to grow with LUC — earning royalties from engagement, subscription referrals, and direct recipe sales.”With this filing, LeCuckoo introduces the world’s first comprehensive royalty-based compensation program for food creators. Key innovations in the patent application include:A multi-modal royalty framework rewarding creators through engagement, referrals, and direct transactions — including a program that lets creators share in LUC’s financial growth.A traceable recipe system that ensures attribution while enabling safe personalization and regulatory compliance.AI-powered personalization tools that transform recipes into tailored food experiences.“Recipe developers are artists, just like musicians or filmmakers,” Opara added. “They deserve recognition and fair compensation. LUC.cooking becomes the secure home where recipes live, are attributed, and monetized.”LeCuckoo is now opening its waitlist for creators, food enthusiasts, and early supporters ahead of the launch of LUC.cooking.Join the waitlist at LUC.Cooking________________________________________LeCuckoo Inc. is a food-tech company reimagining how people cook, share, and experience food. Its flagship product, LUC.cooking, integrates AI, community, and commerce to deliver personalized food experiences while pioneering the first royalty-driven compensation model for recipe creators.Media ContactPR Team, LeCuckoo Inc.LUCPR@lecuckoo.com

