RACHEL JUNE RELEASES DEBUT SINGLE 'DATING OTHER PEOPLE' OCTOBER 3, 2025

RACHEL JUNE releases debut single "Dating Other People" off her upcoming EP, "Wild & Holy" set to release early 2026

Los Angeles-born, Idaho-based artist explores love, trust, and the chaos of modern dating on the first single from her upcoming debut EP, Wild & Holy.

Stepping back into music as RACHEL JUNE feels like coming home. June, my middle name from both grandmothers, reflects a project rooted in authenticity and truth.” — RACHEL JUNE

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter RACHEL JUNE will release her debut single “ Dating Other People ” marking the first offering from her forthcoming EP Wild & Holy, set for release in early 2026. The track will be available on all streaming platforms ( https://too.fm/wqp17px ).“Dating Other People” captures the unease and vulnerability of the early stages of dating, when your heart is already leaning in but the uncertainty of where you stand can be destabilizing. Inspired by Rachel’s own experiences following a broken engagement, the single reflects the struggle to trust again while navigating mixed signals and unresolved doubts. With raw honesty and a hook that refuses to settle for the in-between, the song is both a confession and a declaration: a voice for anyone who has ever longed for clarity in the uncertainty of new love after hurt.“As a matchmaker , I get an insider’s view of what people are really going through in their dating lives,” Rachel says. “Writing music gives me the chance to weave my own stories together with those behind-the-scenes truths, the fears, the hopes, the messy parts we don’t always say out loud.”Born and raised in Los Angeles but now based in Idaho, Rachel June bridges two worlds, city-born yet country at heart. Her songs reflect that dual perspective: modern yet timeless, sophisticated yet grounded. Beyond music, Rachel is recognized as one of the world’s most sought-after matchmakers and dating coaches, giving her rare insight into the complexities of love and the human condition. That perspective threads through her music, where personal stories meet universal truths in melodies that feel both intimate and expansive.“For me, matchmaking and music come from the same place, a passion for connection,” Rachel explains. “Whether it’s bringing two people together or writing a song that makes someone feel less alone, it’s about honesty, vulnerability, and creating something that resonates.”Earlier in her career, Rachel found international success as a #1 charting singer-songwriter with releases through major labels. Now, under her middle name June, shared by both of her grandmothers, she reinvents herself with a body of work that is more personal, vulnerable, and authentic than ever before.The track was co-written and produced in Garden City, Idaho, with Kyler Daron, whose credits include a gold record with country breakout Colby Acuff. Together, Rachel and Kyler shaped a sound that fuses lyrical rawness with polished pop sensibilities, creating a single that feels deeply personal yet instantly relatable.“Dating Other People” signals the beginning of the Wild & Holy era for Rachel June, a collection of songs that reflect heartbreak, resilience, and the courage to love again.

