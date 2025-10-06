IN Fundraising Helps Non-Profits Secure Over $81M in Grant Funding

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IN Fundraising, a leading fundraising consulting firm, announced today that it has helped its non-profit clients secure over $81 million in grant funding to support critical programs and expand their missions. This significant milestone underscores the firm's expertise in navigating the complex world of institutional giving and its commitment to empowering organizations to achieve financial sustainability and impact."Our mission is to empower non-profits to focus on what they do best: serving their communities," said Janeal Ford , CEO. "This $81 million achievement isn't just a number; it represents a huge increase in the capacity for our clients to deliver life-changing services and create a better world. We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the trust our partners place in us."The current economic climate has intensified the competition for philanthropic dollars, making strategic grant writing and prospect research more crucial than ever. IN Fundraising's success is attributed to its comprehensive, data-driven approach, which includes:In-depth Prospect Research: Identifying grant opportunities that align with a non-profit’s mission and strategic goals.Expert Grant Writing: Crafting compelling proposals that tell a powerful story and meet the rigorous requirements of foundations and corporate funders.Strategic Relationship Building: Guiding clients on how to cultivate and steward long-term relationships with institutional donors.Capacity Building: Providing non-profits with the knowledge and tools they need to build sustainable in-house grant programs.The funds secured by IN Fundraising's clients have been directed toward a wide range of causes , including education, healthcare, arts and culture, and social services, demonstrating the breadth of the firm's impact across the non-profit sector."The landscape of grant funding is constantly evolving," added Ford. "Our team stays on top of the latest trends, from shifts in funder priorities to new grant platforms and reporting standards. This vigilance ensures our clients are always one step ahead, ready to secure the funding they need to thrive."IN Fundraising is accepting new non-profit partners looking to elevate their grant strategy and maximize their fundraising potential.About IN Fundraising:IN Fundraising is a full-service fundraising consulting firm dedicated to helping non-profits of all sizes achieve their mission through strategic and sustainable fundraising solutions. With a focus on grant writing, capital campaigns, and donor relations, the firm provides expert guidance and hands-on support to empower organizations to grow their impact.

