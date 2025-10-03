Wolfgang Hildebrandt's, 'Let's Stay Together,' Earns Place on GRAMMY® Long List

For Your Consideration- Wolfgang Hildebrandt's "Let's Stay Together" earns a place on the GRAMMY® longlist Wolfgang Hildebrandt is featured singing "Let's Stay Together," on the Times Square Billboard in NYC Andraé Crouch and Wolfgang Hildebrandt Wolfgang Hildebrandt and Archbishop Desmond Tutu Wolfgang Hildebrandt ready to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

From Carnegie Hall to the United Nations, the Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Dedicates His Music to Worldwide Unity.

One of the most important messages in my songs is that we are never alone. Music has the power to dissolve barriers. When my voice reaches a heart, all differences melt away, and we become one.” — Wolfgang Hildebrandt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Written by Karen Hall, Publicist, Publisher, Producer, CEO Momentum MediaFor Your Consideration—Award-winning singer-composer Wolfgang Hildebrandt's new single and EP, “Let’s Stay Together,” currently appear on the GRAMMYlong list in multiple categories, including: Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.Additionally, his song is entered into the Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award category, which highlights music that inspires social impact. Notably, he wrote and recorded, was "Let's Build a House of Peace," which was recorded in New York after the 9/11 attacks with the NYPD officers in a newly formed choir. The song was later presented as a special gift from German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to U.S. President George W. Bush as a symbolic gesture of solidarity from the German government.Hildebrandt is a singer-songwriter whose life and music are anchored in love and peace, as evidenced by being recognized at the United Nations. He sang at the United Nations Headquarters in New York three times—on Children's Day, at the Peace Bell Ringing Ceremony and for the debut of his original "United Nations" song. He also performed twice at the UN in Berlin on UN Day. Not only did he sing, but he was additionally honored to speak to representatives of 191 nations about peace.Standing before the coalition of world leaders, he urged: “Peace cannot wait for tomorrow. We can choose peace today. If we want a different future for our children, now is the moment to plant it.”Called 'a musician for human rights,' the lyrics he composes echo his faith and prayer for the world—which is also reflected in his newly released anthem, “Let’s Stay Together.”On the EP of the same name, Wolfgang weaves this theme through a mix of originals and covers from Simon and Garfunkel’s, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” to Neil Diamond’s, “I Am… I Said.” Upon hearing Hildebrandt perform, one woman remarked, "When Wolfgang sang, I was reminded that we are all divine beings, created by Love, with an unlimited capacity to love."“One of the most important messages in my songs is that we are never alone,” he explained. “Music has the power to dissolve barriers. When my voice reaches a heart, all differences melt away, and in that moment we are one.”Performing on global stages and at the UN are seen by many as the pinnacle of one's career. However, one of Hildebrandt’s most memorable experiences was performing with Bishop T.D. Jakes, a world-renowned faith leader. He described how this moment confirmed his calling to use music as a ministry of love and healing. “Standing beside Bishop T.D. Jakes, seeing hearts open, was a reminder that music can be prayer in motion,” Wolfgang reflected. “It showed me again that my voice is meant to carry hope where words alone may not reach.”Faith has guided Hildebrandt from a very young age. At just nine years old, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ’s message, “I Have a Dream,” became his compass. He learned piano and guitar at six and later launched his musical career. Later, gospel legend Andraé Crouch became not only a mentor but a dear friend. Together they wrote the bridge of “Let’s Stay Together.”“Andraé believed in me when I could hardly believe in myself,” Wolfgang recalls. “He told me, ‘You’re going to win a GRAMMY.’ What he meant was that music should leave a legacy of love.”Hildebrandt is building that legacy. He once declined the prestigious post of lead singer for a German Military Band. This choice led to opportunities he never could have imagined at the time—such as singing in Johannesburg, South Africa, carrying his message of peace at the Nelson Mandela Foundation and at a private concert for Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town. In Namibia, he left his own electric piano with a church so that the music would continue after his departure, motivated by his love for the African people and their culture.He has also performed in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, further reflecting his commitment to bringing music of peace across divides.His Billboard-charting single “One World One Love,” carries this same message. Whether on the stage of Carnegie Hall or collaborating with Oscar-winning artists, Hildebrandt’s mission remains the same—to spread peace through song. “Music is my life,” Wolfgang explains. “It is the most beautiful way I know to spread love and peace. A planet without music would be a planet without breath.”His role as a father is reflected in Hildebrandt’s love for children which inspires much of his songwriting: “My true reward is touching hearts and giving children and adults hope for a better world.”That hope is expressed in his song, “In My Eyes,” co-written with songwriter India Perez, in which he invites listeners to smile, dance, and remember that music is a universal language of connection.Hildebrandt has been internationally recognized as a Global Civil Society Champion by the World Federation of United Nations Association, celebrated at the Deutscher Rock & Pop Preis in 2023 and he earned the Clown d’ Honneur Award from the World Parliament of Clowns, along with special recognition from the Lord Mayor of Cologne, and welcomed by the City of Los Angeles.His music and mission have been featured on Billboard Magazine in October 2023, on ARD-TV during his United Nations performances, as well as on the Times Square Billboard in New York City—amplifying his message of love and peace worldwide.Wolfgang is the Founder and CEO of Hollywood Hills Records and The Hollywood Late Night Show, and a voting member of both the Recording Academy in Los Angeles and the Country Music Association in Nashville. He's also an active member of the American Songwriter Community, where he was twice featured as “Member Spotlight of the Week.” Despite his fame, he continues to give back and has been a two-time GRAMMY Umentor. He uses every platform to connect heart to heart, and lead others to do the same.In his lyrics for “Let’s Stay Together," he invites the world: “Let’s stay together, because we only live once on this planet. Different colors, races, and religions are gifts that make us whole. Let’s hold onto love, hope, and peace—today, not tomorrow—for all our sakes, and for the future of our children.”The nominations for the 68th GRAMMY Awardswill be announced on November 7, 2025. Learn more about Wolfgang and his mission to spread peace by visiting https://www.wolfganghildebrandt.com/

For Your Consideration - Listen to Wolfgang Hildebrandt sing "Let's Stay Together," now entered in the GRAMMY® long list

