Barilla Consulting & Affiliates to Participate in 2025 Mr. Olympia Event

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barilla Consulting and affiliates (Haven Treatment Center, Calvary Placement Agency, Gain Life, Next Gen and Margie Barilla Foundation) are proud to announce their participation at the Mr. Olympia event in Las Vegas. Our goal is to bring awareness of our efforts to support children ages 5-17 who are displaced by the foster care system and/or victims of human trafficking and incorporate mental health and fitness. .Through the event, we will be offering a free CPR and Narcan training class to the community as well as a lunch and learn to share the amazing opportunities for the Las Vegas community to get involved in supporting our organization’s efforts.We will also have a booth at the event where we will be provided giveaways and paying it forward events for the community. For more information regarding this event, please visit the Mr. Olympia website at https://mrolympia.com/ . We look forward to seeing you at the event!

