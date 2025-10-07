Curvenote Debuts Platform for Connected Publishing to Move Science Beyond the PDF

Curvenote Co-founders on the left Rowan Cockett CEO and on the right Steve Purves CTO

With connected publishing, Curvenote’s Scientific Content Management System gives research teams reliable, audit-ready workflows for an age of open science

Connected publishing builds trust. Trust unlocks speed.” — Rowan Cockett, CEO and Co-founder of Curvenote

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curvenote has launched its Scientific Content Management System (SCMS), a platform designed to transform fragmented research into connected, reusable components. The system helps researchers collaborate faster, preserve credit, and publish interactively across labs and networks.Every research group knows the frustration—hunting down the right figure, reconciling file versions, and retrofitting results into a static PDF. Today’s research happens across a sprawl of lab notebooks, repositories, and tools that don’t talk to each other. Figures, datasets, and computational work end up scattered across folders and email threads, making them hard to find, hard to share, and nearly impossible to keep in sync.These disconnected workflows waste time and stall collaboration, creating delays in a moment when research outputs are growing faster than ever. Institutions face mounting pressure from funders, journals, and the public to demonstrate openness, reproducibility, and compliance.“Science is stuck in the messy middle. Curvenote helps it flow from creation to publication,” said Dr. Rowan Cockett, CEO and Co-founder of Curvenote. “Our SCMS is the connective layer turning scattered data, code, and figures into connected publishing. Version history, credit, and source metadata are built in so research stays reliable and ready to share.”Research institutions are investing in digital infrastructure to meet rising expectations for transparency and collaboration. Curvenote’s SCMS launches at a moment when the market is ready for connected publishing as the next leap in modernizing research workflows.Curvenote’s SCMS is designed by researchers, for researchers. It transforms scientific content into modular building blocks with contributor credit and version history attached. Researchers and institutions can:- Find and Surface Outputs: Turn scattered data, code, and figures into a searchable, connected library.- Preserve Credit: Keep source history and contributor credit so results stay traceable and citable.- Publish Living Research: Assemble interactive narratives with live data and code.- Accelerate Collaboration: Reuse and remix building blocks across projects, labs, and networksFor institutions, the SCMS provides an auditable record of research activity, strengthening transparency, ensuring compliance, and safeguarding scientific integrity.“Curvenote's platform has allowed us to take Developer Notes from a concept to a reality," said Anton Molina, Director of Open Source Ecosystem, b.next. "b.next supports a community of developers. Modular publications are a natural fit for developing interoperable biological modules, central to our mission of advancing synthetic cell engineering. As self-contained publication modules, Developer Notes allow us to share our work without losing the data, context, and methods that usually get stripped away to fit on a static page.”Curvenote began as a writing tool and quickly saw a bigger opportunity: research was getting stuck in the messy middle, the unorganized stretch where momentum stalls, continuity breaks, and research splinters across tools. It has since evolved into a web-first platform for interactive, connected publishing. Curvenote takes an open, integrated approach, treating other providers as collaborators. It supports open standards, contributes to open-source communities, and partners with organizations working to make science more connected, continuous, and truly living.“Our goal is to move science beyond the PDF,” said Cockett. “Connected publishing is how we get there.” Over the next year, Curvenote will expand its integration partnerships to make connected publishing an even more seamless part of the scientific lifecycle.See how connected publishing can streamline research at scale—giving your institution a reliable, auditable workflow and a competitive edge in open science.Book a demo: curvenote.com/demo About CurvenoteCurvenote builds infrastructure for the future of scientific communication. Founded in 2019, Curvenote works openly with the research community to enable connected publishing workflows that are dynamic, interactive, and integrated. By turning scattered work into living building blocks, Curvenote helps teams find, share, and build on research—moving beyond static PDFs toward trusted, citable, and reusable web-first outputs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.