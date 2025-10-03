Roof Heat Management in Louisiana: Beyond Shingle Color, Radiant Barriers Provide Real Relief

A radiant barrier can reduce attic temperatures dramatically, which lowers the strain on air conditioning systems and can cut utility bills by 30% or more” — Michael France

PEARL RIVER, LA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Louisiana’s climate, where summer heat and high humidity dominate much of the year, homeowners often ask whether roof color impacts energy bills. While shingle shades can influence surface temperature slightly, roofing experts emphasize that true energy savings come from attic-level solutions like radiant barriers and proper ventilation. Michael France , owner of Gulf Coast Contractors LA LLC in Pearl River, explains:“Shingle color does make some difference at the surface, but in our climate it’s minimal. What really drives cooling costs is how much heat enters the attic. A radiant barrier can reduce att c temperatures dramatically, which lowers the strain on air conditioning systems and can cut utility bills by 30% or more.”Shingle Color vs. Attic HeatDark shingles may absorb more heat, while lighter shades reflect slightly more sunlight. In controlled studies, lighter shingles can measure 10–15°F cooler at the surface. However, in Louisiana, where rooftops can exceed 150°F regardless of color, that difference is often negligible once it reaches the living space.Radiant Barrier AdvantageRadiant barriers installed in attics reflect radiant heat away before it penetrates insulation and ductwork. This solution directly reduces attic temperatures and the workload on air conditioning units. Gulf Coast Contractors has installed radiant barriers throughout southeastern Louisiana and seen results firsthand.“One example comes from my own home,” France said. “I had a black natural gas pipe in my attic that used to get so hot from radiant energy off the roof that touching it could burn your hand. After installing a radiant barrier, that same pipe only reached the attic’s air temperature—around 85 degrees. The difference was night and day.”Timing and ServiceDue to extreme attic temperatures in summer months, radiant barrier installations are typically performed during cooler parts of the year. Gulf Coast Contractors provides this service to homeowners looking for meaningful improvements in efficiency and comfort.Regional RelevanceCommunities across South Louisiana, including Abita Springs, Slidell, Covington, New Orleans, Metairie, Baton Rouge, and beyond, experience the same heat-driven utility challenges. While shingle color may influence aesthetics, radiant barriers and proper ventilation deliver the most measurable energy savings.About Gulf Coast Contractors LA LLCBased in Pearl River, Louisiana, Gulf Coast Contractors LA LLC provides roofing, radiant barrier, and home improvement services across southeastern Louisiana. With decades of experience, the company focuses on durable installations and energy-efficient solutions designed for the Gulf South climate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.