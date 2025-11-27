New Orleans Songwriter Brett Thomas Releases ‘I Betcha I Can Tell Ya Where Ya Got Dem Shoes’ On All Streaming Platforms

Brett Thomas: I Betcha I Can Tell Ya Where Ya Got Dem Shoes

A love letter to New Orleans, with standout performances from pianoman John Autin, guitarist Coyote Anderson, bassist Shaun Oakley and Mark Mullins on horns

These songs come from the characters, the culture, the vibe… and that famous ‘shoes’ hustle that every local knows.” — Brett Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans songwriter, entrepreneur, and lifelong street musician Brett Thomas has released his debut full-length album, “ I Betcha I Can Tell Ya Where Ya Got Dem Shoes ,” now streaming on major digital platforms worldwide. The project captures the swagger, humor, and musical heartbeat of the Crescent City… built around the iconic French Quarter hustle that begins with a smile and the line, “I bet I can tell you where you got your shoes.”Recorded at Rabadash Studios in Mandeville, Louisiana—renowned for its hybrid of vintage analog warmth and precise digital production—the album was shaped under the direction of producer and pianist John Autin, a fixture in New Orleans music for over four decades.A Vocal Talent Built for New Orleans StorytellingOne of the standout elements of the album is Brett Thomas’ powerful vocal range. His voice moves effortlessly from the smooth, polished delivery of a classic crooner to the gritty, soulful rasp reminiscent of Dr. John. It’s a rare combination… a vocal tone that can glide through tender ballads and then punch through brass-heavy street rhythms with raw New Orleans character.Thomas’s delivery anchors the album, giving each story weight, charm, and the lived-in authenticity that only comes from someone who grew up inside the culture he’s singing about.A New Orleans Storyteller Steps Up To The MicBorn and raised in New Orleans, Brett Thomas spent his teenage years playing guitar on the streets of the French Quarter, performing in front of St. Louis Cathedral and soaking in the living soundtrack of the city. After building a successful career in web design and digital marketing, he returned to his musical roots, assembling the right team to bring his stories to life.“The French Quarter is its own universe,” Thomas says. “These songs come from the characters, the culture, the vibe… and that famous ‘shoes’ hustle that every local knows.”The album’s title track, “Where Ya Got Dem Shoes,” celebrates that classic moment where a hustler bets a tourist he can pinpoint exactly where they “got” their shoes… only to deliver the punchline: “You got them shoes on your feet… on this street right here in New Orleans.”Brass, Soul, and Authentic Crescent City Texture: Featuring Mark MullinsA major force behind the album’s unmistakable New Orleans sound is Mark Mullins, legendary trombonist, co-founder of Bonerama, and a world-class arranger who has performed with icons such as Dr. John, Harry Connick Jr., and countless festival headliners.Mullins brought in his brass crew, delivering powerful horn lines, rich harmonies, and the kind of second-line swagger that can only come from musicians who grew up playing the streets, clubs, and festival stages of New Orleans.Their contributions give the record depth, attitude, and the unmistakable sound of the Crescent City… the kind of energy that turns every song into a living, breathing piece of New Orleans culture.“Having Mark and his horn section on the album is like bottling the soul of New Orleans,” Thomas says. “Nobody plays like those guys.”Stellar Performances by: Coyote Anderson and Shaun OakleyThe album also features two standout musicians whose performances elevate the project even further:Coyote Anderson – GuitarA monstrously talented New Orleans guitarist known for his blend of blues, jazz, soul, and rock. Anderson brings both precision and fire to the sessions… from gritty rhythm work to soaring leads that push the emotional energy of each track.Shaun Oakley – BassA deeply musical bassist whose tone and feel are rooted in heritage. Shaun is the grandson of Berry Oakley, legendary founding bassist of the Allman Brothers Band. His playing adds warmth, groove, and a rock-solid foundation throughout the album. His lineage is iconic… and his performance on this record proves that the Oakley musical DNA runs strong.Together, Anderson and Oakley provide a rhythmic and melodic backbone that complements Thomas’s songwriting and the album’s New Orleans-driven arrangements.An Album Built on Crescent City RhythmAcross the record, the team blends:Classic New Orleans piano groovesExplosive brass arrangements from Mark Mullins and his crewSoulful guitar textures from Coyote AndersonWarm, driving bass from Shaun OakleyStory-rich lyrics written a sung by Brett Thomas and inspired by his real New Orleans lifeProduction that balances authenticity with modern clarityThe result is an album that carries the energy of a French Quarter night—alive, gritty, joyful, unpredictable, and unmistakably New Orleans.Recorded at Rabadash Studios With John AutinTracked and mixed at Rabadash Studios, the album used the facility’s acoustically tuned live room, vintage Harrison console, and top-tier microphone collection to capture the organic warmth and energy of each performance. Producer John Autin guided the sessions with a deep understanding of New Orleans rhythm and feel… ensuring every song stayed true to the city’s musical heartbeat.About Brett ThomasBrett Thomas is a New Orleans songwriter, guitarist, and entrepreneur. A lifelong resident of the Greater New Orleans area, he began his musical journey busking in the French Quarter before building successful ventures such as Rhino Web Studios and Jambalaya Marketing.“I Betcha I Can Tell Ya Where Ya Got Dem Shoes” marks his debut as a full-length recording artist and his return to the stories, sounds, and rhythms that shaped his life.Where to Listen“I Betcha I Can Tell Ya Where Ya Got Dem Shoes” is now available on major streaming and digital platforms, including:SpotifyApple MusicYouTube MusicAmazon MusicPandoraTidalDeezeriHeartRadioThe album is distributed to additional global streaming and digital music services as well.Media & Booking ContactPress & Media InquiriesRhino Web Studios / Jambalaya Marketing504-875-5036For interviews, artwork, or booking inquiries related to “I Betcha I Can Tell Ya Where Ya Got Dem Shoes,” contact Brett Thomas through his official business channels or social media profiles.

