International Kids Runway Debuts in Seattle, Returns to Vancouver in October, and Expands to Los Angeles and Bay Area

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Kids Runway (IKR) has successfully concluded its first-ever showcase in Seattle, marking a bold step in its cross-border expansion. The platform will return to its home city of Vancouver in October while preparing for two year-end shows in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, signaling its ambition to become a continental leader in children’s fashion.The Seattle debut brought together emerging designers, young models, and families, highlighting IKR’s mission of empowering the next generation through creativity and confidence. For Vancouver, where IKR was founded, the October return show carries symbolic meaning — a celebration of the platform’s roots as well as its evolution into an international movement. Looking ahead, Los Angeles and the Bay Area will provide opportunities to connect with global brands, diverse communities, and industry stakeholders, reinforcing IKR’s role as a bridge between culture, fashion, and commerce.In August 2025, IKR further advanced its strategy by acquiring Drippi , a children’s fashion e-commerce platform known for curating high-quality kidswear and providing seamless shopping experiences. This acquisition complements IKR’s runway and content pillars, enabling the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates runway, content, and e-commerce.Shelby, CEO of International Kids Runway, said:“Seattle was only the beginning. As we expand into Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and other U.S. cities, IKR is not only creating innovative runways for designers and young models, but also driving an industry-wide transformation. The acquisition of Drippi enables us to integrate runway, content, and e-commerce into a single ecosystem — one that empowers the next generation while supporting designers’ growth. This is not only about fashion, but also about culture and responsibility — ensuring that talent is seen, creativity is realized, and the next generation grows with confidence on a broader stage.”Through Drippi, IKR models featured on the runway can now extend their presence into digital retail. Lookbook images and model profiles can be directly connected to shoppable collections, giving young talents visibility beyond the stage and creating real opportunities in the commercial cycle. For designers, Drippi offers a streamlined channel to present collections, reach new audiences, and gather consumer insights, transforming runway exposure into measurable market impact.The acquisition also underscores a larger industry shift. Children’s fashion today is not only about apparel but about self-expression, cultural exchange, and confidence-building. By combining live runway experiences with digital retail, IKR is redefining how youth creativity intersects with commerce. This model benefits children by fostering confidence and opportunity, while giving designers an integrated platform to grow globally.Since its founding, IKR has provided thousands of young participants, aged 3–18, with professional runway experiences, training, and brand collaborations. With each show, the platform expands its reach, builds new partnerships, and establishes itself as a trusted name in youth fashion and talent development. The Seattle debut proved that the demand for youth-centered fashion platforms extends far beyond Canada, setting the stage for IKR’s ambitious expansion into the U.S.“Drippi has always been about connecting creativity with families who value quality and design,” added Shelby. “By bringing Drippi into the IKR family, we are not just expanding our services — we are building the future of children’s fashion, where young models, designers, and families can grow together in a single ecosystem.”As IKR prepares for its Los Angeles and Bay Area debuts later this year, and with Vancouver on the horizon in October, the platform remains committed to its founding mission: creating opportunities where talent, creativity, and social responsibility meet.About International Kids Runway (IKR)International Kids Runway (IKR) is one of North America’s leading children’s fashion platforms, dedicated to empowering youth aged 3–18 through professional runway experiences, brand partnerships, and creative opportunities. In August 2025, IKR acquired Drippi, expanding its ecosystem that integrates runway, content, and e-commerce.

