IMPORTANT NOTICE TO KCD FINANCIAL CUSTOMERS: INSPIRED HEALTHCARE CAPITAL INVESTORS URGED TO TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes urges investors who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital funds or DSTs through KCD Financial, Inc., or any other brokerage firm to contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options On September 12, 2025, Inspired Healthcare Capital sent investors a letter stating “We regret to inform you that no distributions will be made at this time…” This follows a $1.5 million lawsuit (25vecv05053) filed against Inspired Healthcare Capital and its CEO Luke Lee alleging that they misrepresented their financial condition in connection with seeking a loan. The loan is currently in default with no response from IHC to demands for repayment.Securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman comments, “In my 30 years of experience, companies do not typically recover from these signs of financial distress. It is critical that Inspired Healthcare Capital investors explore their legal options as soon as possible.” Mr. Klayman continued to explain that brokerage firms who recommended these investments may be held liable for investor losses.KlaymanToskes is currently representing Inspired Healthcare Capital fund and DST investors in matters involving brokerage firms and financial advisors who unsuitably recommended these high-risk investments. FINRA arbitration may offer a path for those seeking to recover IHC losses from firms such as KCD Financial. Contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman today at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.