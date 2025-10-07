Phoenix Homes Brings Dubai’s Largest Private Residence to Market in Al Barari

Ingrid Carretero Diz, Private Client Manager & Myles Bush, Co-founder and Chairman of Phoenix Homes

Phoenix Homes brings Dubai’s largest private residence currently on the market, with a plot of 56,000 square feet with 38,000 square feet of built-up area.

This is not a typical listing. Homes of this calibre require a different level of attention. It’s not just about presenting the rooms and finishes. It’s about understanding the story behind them” — Ingrid Carretero Diz, Private Client Manager

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Homes has announced the launch of Dubai’s largest private residence currently on the market, a bespoke estate hidden away in the exclusive community of Al Barari . Set on a plot of 56,000 square feet with 38,000 square feet of built-up area, the home represents a landmark moment in Dubai’s prime residential market.This is not a property that was created to impress on paper. It was created to be lived in. Construction began in 2017 and the estate was completed in 2019 after more than four years of design, planning and meticulous execution. The owners, who have over 30 years of experience designing and building homes across the US, UK, France, and the Middle East, approached the project with a singular vision: to create a true family sanctuary.Every part of the home was designed for family living, while still offering the privacy and sophistication expected from an ultra-prime Dubai residence. It is vast in scale, yet warm and personal, a rare combination in a city known for its architectural showpieces.The residence offers seven grand en-suite bedrooms and fifteen bathrooms, with extensive staff accommodation both within the main house and in external quarters, all finished to the same exceptional standard.Inside, timeless design meets uncompromising craftsmanship. Premium Italian marble flooring runs throughout, while solid wood doors add depth and permanence. The show kitchen is fitted with Gaggenau appliances and Bulthaup cabinetry, complemented by a professional-grade dark kitchen with walk-in fridge and freezer facilities designed for both family dining and large-scale events.Yet it is the specialised lifestyle spaces that set this home apart. A private ATMOS cinema, music studio, walk-in wine cellar, library, private bars, and a fully equipped gym with sauna overlooking the gardens and pool make this residence feel like a private resort.Below ground, the property reveals one of its most extraordinary features: an underground garage that accommodates eighteen cars comfortably and up to thirty in tandem, making it one of the largest private garages ever built for a Dubai home.While the scale is extraordinary, what makes this home remarkable is the life it was designed to hold.It has hosted intimate family gatherings and grand celebrations, including private receptions and World Cup parties that welcomed more than 400 seated guests at once. During the Covid lockdowns, it became a true sanctuary, offering peace and space at a time when the world stood still.This duality defines the estate. It is as well suited to quiet evenings with family as it is to lavish events, and every space has been designed to transition seamlessly between the two.The home is set within Al Barari, one of Dubai’s most prestigious and private communities. Established more than 25 years ago, Al Barari is renowned as the greenest residential neighbourhood in the city. Mature trees, lush internal parks, and its own thriving ecosystem make it unlike anywhere else in Dubai. Residents enjoy cycling tracks, walking trails, and wellness-focused facilities including The Farm restaurant, all just minutes from the city yet seemingly a world away.This combination of scale, privacy, and nature is what first drew the owners to the community and continues to attract the world’s most discerning buyers.Bringing this property to market is Myles Bush, co-founder and Chairman of Phoenix Homes, and Ingrid Carretero Diz, a trusted broker in the high-end space and a key figure within Phoenix Homes. Ingrid has spent more than a decade building her career in Dubai, five of which as a real estate specialist, and now transitioning into ultra-luxury homes as she developed a network of exclusive, high-net-worth clientele.“This is not a typical listing,” says Ingrid. “Homes of this calibre require a different level of attention and care. It’s not just about presenting the rooms and finishes. It’s about understanding the story behind them, the vision that shaped them, and the life they were designed to hold, then finding the one buyer who will appreciate that.”For Ingrid, representing this estate marks a milestone in her career. It is the kind of listing that only comes once in a decade, and it reflects the trust she has built among Dubai’s most discerning property owners.The listing also reflects the growing reputation of Phoenix Homes, the brokerage representing the property. Earlier this month, Phoenix Homes was named Best Real Estate Brokerage (Single Office) in the UAE at the Arabian Property Awards, cementing its position as one of the leading agencies in the region.“This property perfectly embodies why Phoenix Homes was recognised with the award,” says Myles Bush, who founded Phoenix Homes in 2021. “It represents everything we stand for, discretion, quality, and an ability to deliver at the very top end of the market.”With its scale, craftsmanship, and human story, this Al Barari estate is more than just the largest property on the market in Dubai today. It is a one-of-a-kind creation that redefines what luxury living can mean in the city.To find our more about this exclusive property, get in touch with us today.

